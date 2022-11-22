1h ago

add bookmark

Gauteng's e-toll bill is R12.9bn, says Lesufi

accreditation
Compiled by Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Panyaza Lesufi, premier of Gauteng.
Panyaza Lesufi, premier of Gauteng.
Photo: Archive

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Tuesday that the province and its residents would contribute R12.9 billion to pay off the debt accumulated by the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) in the construction of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project. 

The debt ballooned from an initial cost of R17.4 billion to R43 billion after road users refused to pay e-tolls. In his medium-term budget policy statement last month, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the national government would repay 70% of the debt and the province 30%. 

READ | EXPLAINER | The life and death of e-tolls

Lesufi said that the province would use "different revenue streams in the form of a hybrid model" to raise the necessary funds. He announced earlier this month that e-tolls would be scrapped but that Gauteng residents, as users of the roads, would need to make payment towards the costs of GFIP.

He said:

The provincial government will undergo a consultative process with Gauteng residents on the hybrid model.

The provincial government will negotiate a long-term repayment period on the 30% debt, with the time frames to be advised by a technical team.

"A long-term repayment period will ensure that we relieve the pressure on the provincial government fiscus while maintaining the delivery of social services and other imperatives such as fighting crime," said Lesufi.

The R12.9 billion does not include the costs of maintaining the system, which, in terms of the deal with Godongwana, will now fall to Gauteng province. The maintenance costs are estimated to be around R2 billion a year for the next three years.

Maintenance funding is still under discussion, said Lesufi.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panayaza lesufie-tolls
Rand - Dollar
17.28
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.76
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,743.45
+0.3%
Silver
21.17
+1.6%
Palladium
1,875.00
+0.6%
Platinum
999.50
+1.5%
Brent Crude
87.45
-0.2%
Top 40
65,854
+0.4%
All Share
72,242
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,761
+1.7%
Industrial 25
86,390
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,324
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo