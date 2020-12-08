26m ago

JUST IN | GDP rebounds by 13.5% for third quarter as lockdown restrictions ease

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
The SA economy recovered in the third quarter, data from Stats SA shows. (iStock)
South Africa's third quarter GDP increased by 13.5% on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted rate, data from Stats SA shows. 

The improvements in growth were largely due to the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Recoveries were registered across all sectors - with the largest positive contributors to growth being manufacturing, mining and trade.

There was also an uptick in household consumption and exports which supported businesses, Stats SA noted.

Marginal increases were reported for government government consumption expenditure. Gross fixed capital formation also recovered, by more than a quarter.

"The surge in economic activity in the third quarter may seem impressive, but it comes off the very low base recorded in the second quarter. South African industries still have a long way to go before reaching levels of production seen before the pandemic," Stats SA said in a statement.

Ahead of Stats SA's release on Tuesday morning, economists had expected a rebound from the previous quarter's dismal performance, when SA's GDP plunged due to the impact of the hard lockdown, when economic activity was largely reduced to essential goods and services for five weeks.

In Q2, GDP contracted 16.4% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, or 51% on a quarter-on-quarter annualised basis.  

The -51% figure caused some confusion when last quarter's data was released, but as economists explained to Fin24 at the time it did not mean the economy shrank by half, but rather that GDP would shrink by half if the contraction continued at the same rate for a full year. 

As Stats SA's chief director of national accounts Michael Manamela previously told Fin24 that the annualised rate is reliable if the economy is stable. However once-off events like labour disputes and the Covid-19 lockdown introduces volatility to the annualised rate.

On an annualised basis, growth for the third quarter increased by 66.1% - in line with economists expectations. 

*More to follow.

