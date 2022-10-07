German industrial output weighed down by energy costs

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the News24 Business front page.

German industrial production fell in August, official figures showed Friday, with energy-intensive sectors hit hard as Russian gas cuts exact a heavy toll on Europe's top economy.

The manufacturing sector, the pillar of the German economy, produced 0.8 percent less in August compared with the previous month, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis.

Revised data showed that the sector registered zero percent growth in July, compared to the previous month.

Europe's economic powerhouse is being squeezed as energy prices soar after Russia shut off gas supplies amid tensions over the Ukraine war, and warnings are mounting of a looming recession.

In energy-intensive industries, such as chemicals or metals, production fell more sharply, dropping by 2.1 percent in August and by 8.6 percent since February.

Supply bottlenecks due to continued disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine conflict still pose a problem for many manufacturers, Destatis said.

In a survey from the Ifo institute think-tank, 62 percent of industrial firms said they were affected by supply chain problems and issues with procuring raw materials.

Germany has been rushing to diversify its energy sources after the Russian gas shutdown, and last month announced a controversial 200-billion-euro fund to shield consumers and businesses from rising prices.



