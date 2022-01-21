16m ago

add bookmark

Get back to work in the office, says Britain's business minister

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kwasi Kwarteng speaks during a conference on Brexit, at the Saatchi Gallery in London on February 19, 2019.
Kwasi Kwarteng speaks during a conference on Brexit, at the Saatchi Gallery in London on February 19, 2019.
TOLGA AKMEN / Getty

People should get to work in offices to benefit from in-person collaboration because the world must learn to live with the coronavirus after a pandemic that has wiped trillions of dollars off global output, Britain's business minister said on Friday.

"We should get back to work," British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC radio. "We've got to get back to some degree of normality."

"People working in the office do get benefits from working with colleagues, being able to interact directly with them and I want to get back to a sense that, you know, that the pandemic is turning from a pandemic into an endemic," he said.

"It's something we have to live with. And if we are going to live with it, I think the sooner we get back to the pre-Covid world the better in terms of workplace practices," Kwarteng said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,834.01
-0.3%
Silver
24.42
-0.3%
Palladium
2,068.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,041.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
88.38
-0.1%
Top 40
68,454
-1.6%
All Share
75,140
-1.4%
Resource 10
75,011
-2.8%
Industrial 25
94,704
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,155
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

8h ago

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo