Treasury extends general fuel levy cut

Treasury has granted an extension of the cut to the general fuel levy.

Without an extension of the cut, petrol prices would have been hiked by almost R4 on Wednesday.

Around R6 billion of the state's strategic oil reserves were sold to fund the original levy cut - but this will not entirely fund the extension, meaning there will be a revenue loss of around R4.5 billion.

The R1.50 relief will be extended from 1 June until 6 July 2022, followed by a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month - to 75c per litre from 7 July until 2 August.

The R1.50 relief will be extended from 1 June until 6 July 2022, followed by a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month - to 75c per litre from 7 July until 2 August.

It will be withdrawn from 3 August, according to a joint statement from National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Tuesday afternoon.

