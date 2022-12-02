Godongwana: 10% chance of Ramaphosa resigning





For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page. Should President Cyril Ramaphosa resign, economic policy won’t change, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said, while stressing that he expects him to stay in his post.

Ramaphosa is seen as the driving force behind South Africa’s bid to liberalize its power sector and throw its economy open to private investment, but Godongwana emphasised that policy is determined by the governing ANC and isn’t tied to any individual.

“Any president is not going to pursue individualistic polices outside the framework of the party,” Godongwana said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday. Economic measures that will be announced in the February budget will follow on from last month’s budget update, he said.

South African markets were roiled this week after an advisory panel established by parliament found grounds for lawmakers to consider impeaching Ramaphosa over his alleged failure to properly report a robbery at his game farm - during which he says $580 000 (R10.2 million) hidden in a sofa were stolen - and potential violations of the constitution.

The day after the findings were released, the nation’s currency posted its worst one-day loss since May while the government’s borrowing costs surged the most since 2015. The price of South African five-year credit default swaps climbed by the most since March 2020, indicating investor nervousness about political instability.

Still, those securities have now clawed back some ground. The rand rallied as much as 1.8% after Godongwana’s interview and government bonds jumped.