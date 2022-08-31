4m ago

Godongwana discharged after week-long hospital stay

Carol Paton
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana - who spent the past week in hospital - has been discharged, his office said on Wednesday. 

Godongwana cancelled a string of engagements raising concerns about his health. In a brief reply to questions his spokesperson Mfuneko Toyana said: 

Minister Godongwana was hospitalised last week Monday following an allergic reaction. On his doctor’s recommendation, he remained in hospital for treatment and observation. While he was unable to attend any in-person engagements he continued to work remotely. He was discharged on Wednesday.

Godongwana, 65, is President Cyril Ramaphosa's second finance minister after his predecessor Tito Mboweni resigned to pursue other opportunities a year ago. This is his second stint in hospital since taking office.

Godongwana is a key member of Ramaphosa's team both in government and the ANC. The National Treasury is at a crucial stage in preparing the Medium-term Budget Policy Statement, which will be presented to cabinet before being tabled in Parliament on 25 October. 

Godongwana is also awaiting word from the National Prosecuting Authority on whether it will charge him after a masseuse at an upmarket spa laid a complaint of sexual harassment with police. He has denied the accusation.

Should he be charged he will need to step aside from his position on the ANC national executive committee. It will be up to Ramaphosa to decide whether he continues to serve in the Cabinet. 

