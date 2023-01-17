1h ago

add bookmark

Godongwana: Load shedding will be a 'thing of the past' in the next 12 to 18 months

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
GCIS

South Africa has a plan to improve energy provision that will end the need for any power cuts within the next 12-18 months, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Monday.

"Eventually in the next 12-18 months we will be able to say load-shedding is a thing of the past. That is the target," Godongwana, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Godongwana said so-called "Stage 6" power cuts - which mean at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans - would no longer be needed within about five months as facilities are revamped and measures such as demand management take effect.

However, asked whether state-owned power utility Eskom could expect to be allocated more cash for diesel to help reduce the level of power cuts, he said: "I don't think Eskom has a diesel problem, I think Eskom has got a management problem."

READ | Eskom and Treasury at odds over diesel funds as load shedding crisis deepens

Referring to a move last week by South Africa's energy regulator to approve an 18.65% power price rise for the financial year starting on April 1, he said: "I suspect it is going to give them (Eskom) sufficient resources to be able to deal with all of that stuff."Godongwana insisted the rand, which earlier on Monday fell against the dollar as investors worried about the power supply situation, "has proven to be resilient", but he said South Africa needed to better communicate that it was tackling the problem.

READ | Mantashe claims Eskom's power crisis can be fixed in 6 to 12 months

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who earlier cancelled plans to attend the annual WEF meeting over the crisis, would refer to those efforts in his Feb. 9 state of the nation address, said Godongwana.

He would not elaborate on proposals for the state to take on a share of Eskom's R400 billion debt, saying he was "sharpening his pencil" to provide the details in his February 23 budget presentation


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomenoch godo­ngwanaenergypowerload shedding
Rand - Dollar
17.06
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.46
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,908.01
-0.4%
Silver
24.06
-0.9%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
72,903
-0.2%
All Share
79,009
-0.2%
Resource 10
77,464
-0.9%
Industrial 25
99,973
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,080
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo