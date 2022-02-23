29m ago

Godongwana plans to retain Treasury head

Mike Cohen
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he wants to retain Dondo Mogajane, the director-general of the National Treasury, whose contract is scheduled to end in June.

“He is going nowhere,” Godongwana said in an interview Wednesday after presenting his inaugural annual budget. “My focus is on the stability of the Treasury. We can’t afford any disruptions to the Treasury at the moment when we are facing major fiscal challenges.” 

Mogajane has worked at the Treasury for 23 years and was appointed to his current post in 2017.

