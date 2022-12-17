23m ago

add bookmark

Godongwana says Eskom's debt plan remains on track, despite De Ruyter's pending departure

accreditation
S'thembile Cele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Enoch Godongwana says André de Ruyter's pending departure won't change the government's commitment to take over a part of Eskom's debt.
Enoch Godongwana says André de Ruyter's pending departure won't change the government's commitment to take over a part of Eskom's debt.
Gallo Images
  • Enoch Godongwana says André de Ruyter's pending departure won't change the government's commitment to take over a part of Eskom's debt.
  • The government announced in October that it would take on between one and two-thirds of Eskom's debt.
  • Godongwana will announce more details in the February budget.
  • For more stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said plans for the government to take over part of the troubled state power utility's debt remain on track, and the pending departure of its CEO, André de Ruyter, hasn't affected negotiations with bondholders. 

Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of the country's power, owes about R400 billion but isn't generating enough income to cover its operating costs and interest payments. The utility has subjected the country to rolling blackouts since 2008 because its old and poorly maintained plants can't generate enough electricity to meet demand. The company announced this week that De Ruyter will leave his post at the end of March.

The bulk of Eskom debt "is guaranteed by the sovereign," Godongwana said in a speech to business executives on the sidelines of a governing-party conference in Johannesburg on Saturday. "So, if I don't do anything about it, Eskom will drag me down with them. I am between a rock and a hard place. We have got to take that debt."

The government first announced in October that it will take on between one-third and two-thirds of the debt, with details to be announced in the February budget.

"I am told the budget is on February 22," Godongwana said. "Market expectation in October was that I was going to be explicit. So, I can't continue to dilly dally; I must be explicit on that day."

The quantum of relief will, in part, depend on the tariff increases Eskom secures from the nation's energy regulator. Price rises will need to be both palatable to consumers and ensure the utility becomes sustainable, according to the finance chief. 

"I don't want an Eskom that will come back to me in the future, after settling that debt," he said.

ALSO READ | Godongwana: I am not panicked about ANC leadership race

Other highlights:

  • "Without fear of contradiction, I want to say we dropped the ball because we focused on fixing Eskom rather than on fixing power to the grid. There is a difference between these two. What is required is a focus on both."
  • "Between 2019 and to date, we have put R230 billion in Eskom. I don't know what people mean when they say it needs money. They charge people; they generate revenue. So, what is needed?"
  • "I am not sure if Eskom is the right vehicle for this, but we need new capacity. I don't care who delivers that new capacity; whether it is someone from Mars, it is immaterial. What I want is electricity in the grid."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomenoch godongwanaeskom debtanc conference
Rand - Dollar
17.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.69
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,793.20
0.0%
Silver
23.22
0.0%
Palladium
1,704.00
0.0%
Platinum
991.11
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
66,897
0.0%
All Share
72,989
0.0%
Resource 10
70,868
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,086
0.0%
Financial 15
15,157
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo