1h ago

add bookmark

Godongwana to table 'inaugural' budget on 23 February

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the national budget on 23 February, 2022.

The ministry of finance on Thursday issued an advisory - highlighting that this would be the minister's "inaugural" speech.

Godongwana was appointed finance minister in August 2021, relieving his predecessor, Tito Mboweni, who requested to step down.

In a call with investors shortly after, Godongwana said he would lead differently to Mboweni but would stick to the fiscal framework. This was evident in the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement, later in November.

In the short while he has been finance minister, Godongwana has used his speaking engagements to stress the importance of rolling out structural reforms to boost economic growth.

The finance ministry in its statement highlighted that the budget allocation aims to "strike a balance" between competing national spending priorities. 

Godongwana has invited South Africans to give suggestions for the upcoming budget, particularly on what government should be spending, how to address a large budget deficit and possible new sources of tax revenues, among other things.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
enoch godongwanabudget
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.69
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,837.80
-0.2%
Silver
24.17
+0.1%
Palladium
2,054.45
+2.6%
Platinum
1,045.96
+1.9%
Brent Crude
88.44
+1.1%
Top 40
69,342
-0.3%
All Share
76,013
-0.2%
Resource 10
77,054
+0.1%
Industrial 25
95,219
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,130
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo