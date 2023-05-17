46m ago

Share

Gordhan blasts De Ruyter: Who ran Eskom while the CEO was collecting gossip?

accreditation
Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in parliament on Wednesday. Photo: News24/YouTube
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in parliament on Wednesday. Photo: News24/YouTube
  • In an appearance before Scopa, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was scathing about former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
  • He accused De Ruyter of collecting gossip for his book instead of focusing on running the utility.
  • Gordhan says the former CEO’s narrative is that the "only hero in SA is De Ruyter". 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan sharply criticised former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Wednesday, saying he let the country down.

Gordhan was addressing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) after De Ruyter, law enforcement agencies and current and former Eskom board members appeared to discuss the allegations of corruption levelled by the former CEO in his controversial eNCA interview.

De Ruyter has also just released a combative new book, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, which is scathing about the ANC government and its ministers.  

READ | 'Tony Soprano of the power industry': Choice quotes from the De Ruyter memoir

At the committee meeting, Gordhan said he wondered whether others ran things at Eskom while De Ruyter was focused on collecting gossip. He also questioned whether the former CEO recorded conversations he had with everyone. 

"Was he more interested in writing a book that would mask his legacy in terms of performance as far as Eskom is concerned?" 

Gordhan says the former CEO’s narrative is that the "only hero in SA is De Ruyter", adding: 

The rest of us are fools... the rest of us are in nappies.

Gordhan said he was "shocked" by De Ruyter's interview with eNCA in February. De Ruyter told eNCA that he had evidence that a "senior politician" was involved in corruption at Eskom. In his new book, De Ruyter claimed that he had told Gordhan of this allegation, but that the minister was not shocked and said that "it was inevitable that it would come out".

'Egotistical trip'

De Ruyter’s allegations were based on intelligence reports that were funded by the private sector and conducted by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk. Investigations by News24 found that the reports were loaded with political conspiracies and unverifiable information.

ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER | Revealed: Apartheid spook behind De Ruyter's R50m off-the-books Project Ostrich

Gordhan said that everybody is going to learn "serious lessons" after the Fivaz saga - business for funding it and the media for publishing the reports. The question is whether there is material in it for law agencies to act on it, he added.

He also took umbrage with the narrative that De Ruyter is a whistleblower, saying he was "not a little guy" that is being attacked. 

"If you are in charge the buck stops with you.

"(This) egotistical trip he is on at the moment is not serving him or the country in any positive way. And any notion that he has, that he is this messianic or heroic figure that is on one hand going to condemn all of us but on the other hand be the saviour… is a misplaced area of focus on his part." 

EFF MP Ntombovuyo Veronica Mente asked Gordhan whether the decision to hire De Ruyter was a mistake.

READ | Carol Paton | De Ruyter's last stand was a good one for the country

"It could have been a very good choice, it could have been a very bad choice, but you don't know how human beings are going to behave at a particular point in time. So what appears good at one stage, might turn out to be terrible or horrible … at another time," Gordhan said.

"Was it a mistake? As we understood it then, it wasn't. Today, if one has to be very polite, he has let himself down very badly, he has the institution down very badly, and he has let the country down very badly."

Gordhan said De Ruyter did good things during his time in charge, especially the work he did in relation to the just energy transition was good - but added that he was a "lone ranger".

"Any attempt by smearing people outside in order to justify himself would at the end of the day come across pretty poorly."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pravin gordhanscopa
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.22
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.04
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.84
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
1,073.03
+0.8%
Palladium
1,489.15
-0.7%
Gold
1,982.49
-0.3%
Silver
23.75
+0.0%
Brent Crude
74.91
-0.4%
Top 40
73,189
+0.7%
All Share
78,391
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,523
+1.0%
Industrial 25
109,298
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,729
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo