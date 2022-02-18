Gordhan: Guard climate funds from rent-seeking

South Africa is still recovering from state capture and must guard against rent seeking says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The $8.5 billion pledged at COP26 is just an initial amount relative to the financial demand to support the transition.

To mobilise more climate finance, red tape and other cumbersome processes need to be cut.

As South Africa recovers from state capture, there is still a "'strong tendency" for rent seeking which must be guarded against to ensure money is used for its intended purpose, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has said.



Gordhan made the remarks at the Presidential Climate Change Commission's first meeting for the year, held at the Industrial Development Corporation in Johannesburg, on Friday.

The minister provided input on the discussion on climate finance to support the country's just transition.

Last year, during the COP26 conference in Glasgow, rich nations such as the US, Germany, France, UK and the European Union pledged $8.5 billion (~R128 billion) to assist South African's transition away from coal.

The details of the offer and the way the money will be made available to South Africa are still being ironed out. Former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank and CEO of Absa, Daniel Mminele, was recently appointed to head the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team. Mminele will oversee the development of "relevant financing mechanisms and facilities" linked to the offer and will assist in mobilising funding for the just transition.

"We are still a society where rent-seeking is a strong tendency," said Gordhan. He stressed that it is important to consider how to avoid rent seeking in the processes of handling the funds, "… so money goes to places where it is going to be spent properly and does not make a few people extremely rich," said Gordhan.

Mminele, who was also present at the commission's meeting, noted that the $8.5 billion is "only an initial amount" relative to the "huge demand" for finance needed to support the transition. "Without financial underpinning and the resources to make this happen - all talk of climate change, about risks and about the just transition will remain just that," said Mminele.

The framework for how the funds will be made available must be such that it can spark further resource commitments from both the domestic and international private sector. While the offer is "uncharted territory," it presents an opportunity to implement a transaction that will serve as a blueprint for other developing nations to follow, he explained.

Mminele has already embarked on a consultation tour with key domestic stakeholders - this will inform the negotiations that take place as deals are finalised. So far policy alignment has been raised as a key priority area.

"As a matter of urgency, we will be firming up the membership of our task team," said Mminele. The aim is to ensure continuity, of the participation of those who were involved in the work leading up to the COP26 funding announcement. The task team will also be strengthened with people with the skills, expertise and experience required for the implementation phase of the process.

Other key priorities include agreeing on the roadmap, a framework and timelines for negotiations, as well as ensuring a well-functioning and trusted secretariat is behind the process.

South Africa still needs to develop a better understand of what the offer actually involves, and what combinations of concessional finance and grants is available, and if it is aligned to the country's fiscal position and affordability. But trade-offs may have to be made:

It will be necessary for us to display some pragmatism, some flexibility and agility and be prepared to enter into relevant trade-offs. We will not be able to do all at once and achieve all at once.

He did not elaborate further on what the trade-offs would be.

Running out of time

"Time is not on our side," Mminele admitted. "Three months passed since announcement of transaction and the clock is ticking quite loudly … we need to inject some sense of urgency in the process, while avoiding undue haste and possible negative consequences that come with it."

He explained it is important not to "shoot ourselves in the foot" with cumbersome process, to which Gordhan agreed. "It is good to see a former banker be quite frank about the trade-offs and the bureaucracies we need to avoid," he said.

If we want to be among the first 10 in the world, in any queue, we have to, as the president says, 'cut the red tape'.

As it stands, South Africa's options for funding include that of multilateral organisations like the IMF or World Bank and their subsidiaries, the fiscus itself and private capital - especially from companies who see the benefits of transitioning, Gordhan highlighted. South Africa needs to consider creating opportunities or an environment for the private sector to invest.

Gordhan added that events like the civil unrest in July 2021, would push the country "a few notches down" for investors given the perceived risk.

"…There needs to be a lot more awareness in a lot more quarters of South Africa, that sort of behaviour and conduct does not help. The extent to which we can bring it under control is the extent to which we can become an attractive centre."