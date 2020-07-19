1h ago

Gordhan says SAA money yet to be found

Antony Sguazzin, Bloomberg
Minister of Public Entreprises Pravin Gordhan says they are not going to liquidate SAA and business rescue practitioners must turn it around. Photo by Misheck Makora
  • Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, said the government has yet to determine how the rescue of South African Airways will be funded.
  • Public Enterprises and National Treasury said on July 16 they would mobilize the additional R10 billion rand the bankrupt airline's administrators said is needed to effect the rescue.

Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, said the government has yet to determine how the rescue of South African Airways will be funded.

His ministry and the National Treasury said on 16 July they would mobilize the additional R10 billion rand the bankrupt airline's administrators said is needed to effect the rescue. In a July 17 Twitter posting Finance Minister Tito Mboweni denied planning to bail out SAA.

"What government has committed to is to mobilize funding," Gordhan said in an interview on The Fix, a program on Johannesburg-based television station eNCA.

"Now where it comes from, the form is comes is something that is still being worked on".

