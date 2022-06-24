Gordhan's director-general suspended amid disciplinary process

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that his director-general had been suspended while he undergoes disciplinary procedures.

In a short statement issued on Friday, Gordhan said that a complaint had been laid against Kgathatso Tlhakudi with the Public Service Commission.

"The matter was investigated by an external investigator and the report was referred to the Presidency for consideration.

"In accordance with normal government protocol, the president has delegated the matter to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, for further processing in accordance with the Senior Management Service Handbook," he said.

Lamola has since taken a decision to place Tlhakudi on suspension with immediate effect until the disciplinary process is completed.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.



