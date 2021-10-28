Gordhan's 'likely' drop to stage 3 hasn’t happened... yet

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in his briefing on Wednesday night it was likely that South Africa would drop to stage 3 load shedding overnight. This, however, has not happened yet.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said on Thursday that the power utility would release an update on the situation later in the afternoon.

Gordhan said on Wednesday night that "as a result of extensive discussions, is that the following is likely to happen over the next few days".

"The first is that overnight, some 2 000 MW of power will be returned to operations, and as a result it is expected that the system will be downgraded from a level 4 load shedding, to level 3 load shedding."

Gordhan then said more power was expected to return to the grid for the remainder of Thursday and Friday. He said this would result in a downgrade to stage 2. Eskom had initially said the stage 4 would drop to stage 2 at 05:00 on Friday.

Eskom had to resort to stage 4 due to the breakdown in several units at the generation plants, but also because of delays in the return of units that were out for maintenance and have not come back successfully.



