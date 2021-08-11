1h ago

Govt announces R4bn fund to support businesses hit by riots

accreditation
Compliled by Sibongile Khumalo
Government has launched a fund aimed at addressing the socio-economic challenges of businesses directly affected by the July unrest. Photo: Tebogo Letsie
  • Businesses applying for funding must be based in KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng.
  • Funding must not be used to service existing debts with banks or fund expansions.
  • It is estimated that at least 10 200 jobs were affected in manufacturing, retail and service sectors.

A government-driven fund of nearly R4 billion has been opened to assist businesses affected by civil unrest in July, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has said.

The R3.75-billion fund, which forms part of the R38 billion relief package announced last month, is a collaboration by a cluster of state-owned funding entities, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

It aims to assist hundreds of businesses in the manufacturing and retail sectors that were impacted by rioting and looting in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and will offer concessionary funding to qualifying affected companies through interest-free loans.

"This package includes a R100-million matching grant facility to support affected small and informal businesses in townships, rural areas and small towns impacted on by the unrest," said the dtic.

It contributed R2 billion to the fund, with the IDC and NEF putting in R1.5 billion and R250 million.

The dtic said according to its preliminary estimates, the damage caused by the unrest to businesses exceeded R5 billion, including loss of assets and stock theft.

According to a survey conducted by the department, at least 10 200 jobs were affected across manufacturing, retail and service sectors.

A total of 43% of respondents estimated that they could recover in less than a month, while  7% of those affected indicated that it would take a year or more to return to normal operations.

The NEF said applicants must demonstrate that they were affected by the riots and unrest, and their businesses must not be covered by insurance or face an insurance shortfall.

The funds must not be used to service the payment of existing debt to commercial banks or other financiers, or be used to undertake expansions.

South Africa was last month hit by civil unrest unprecedented since 1994, which saw hundreds of lives lost and businesses looted and torched.

