Govt in talks over shorter contracts for Karpowership

Karpowership's proposed gas plants will only proceed when it is granted the required permitting and authorisation, says the Presidency's Rudi Dicks.

The initial contract of 20 years must also be shortened to between five to 10 years, says Dicks.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also assures that grid space is not being reserved for the power ships.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Government is in discussions about reducing the term for Karpowership contracts, according to Rudi Dicks, who heads the project management office in the Presidency.

Dicks and other officials, including Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, on Tuesday provided an update on Operation Vulindlela, which targets reforms across different sectors, including energy, in order to unlock economic growth and job creation.

Dicks, who is also part of the National Energy Crisis Committee, addressed questions on Karpowership. Power ships - which are floating gas power plants - are being touted by government as a means to secure emergency power in the short term to overcome the energy crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa have all, in recent weeks, endorsed power ships as a means to get power online as quickly as possible.

However, Ramokgopa, in particular, has said that contracts with emergency power producers should not be longer than three to five years.

READ | Govt open to power ships – but not longer than five years – Ramokgopa

Speaking specifically to Karpowership, Dicks said that Necom believes contracts should be a "shorter" period, potentially between five to 10 years, as opposed to 20 years, as was initially the case.

"… This is the conversation that we are having, and Minister Ramokgopa is already having engagements with power ships with regard to these sorts of interventions going forward," said Dicks.

Mantashe told News24 in February that Karpowerships over a 10-year period would cost R1.34 a unit. "…There is nothing expensive about that," he said.

Karpowership was named a preferred bidder in government's Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme in 2021. It was to provide over 1 200MW of power from floating gas-power vessels located at three of South Africa's ports – Richards Bay, Saldanha and Coega.

However, the project has faced a number of challenges, including criticism of its expense over a 20-year period, and refusal of its environmental authorisation for the three vessels refused.

READ | SA needs gas, but 20-year power ship contracts are 'ill-conceived' - Olver

Karpowership has been given a second opportunity to submit its Environmental Impact Assessment reports for authorisation.

Noting this, Dicks said that for Karpowership to proceed, it must first get the necessary authorisation and permitting.

Only three projects from the risk mitigation programme are currently under construction - these are hybrid solar and storage projects by renewable energy developer Scatec. The projects are due to come online by November, said Dicks. Five other projects in the risk mitigation programme are expected to reach financial close during this quarter, said Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni added that specific grid capacity is not being "set aside" for Karpowership. She stressed that Eskom needs "any capacity" that it can get at the moment.

"If Karpowership comes, Eskom will use that… We have not been asked to set aside grid capacity for anyone," said Ntshavheni.

She emphasised that there are no "special arrangements" for any power producer and that government would engage with anyone ready to provide power.

Further to the updates in the power sector, Ntshavheni said that since the licence requirement on generation projects was lifted, more than 100 projects are now in development which is more than 10 000MW of new generation capacity or over R200 billion in private sector investment.