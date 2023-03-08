1h ago

Share

Govt is looking for bidders to provide 513MW of battery storage to the grid

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has launched a process to procure 513 MW of battery energy storage.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has launched a process to procure 513 MW of battery energy storage.
Getty Images

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is looking for potential bidders to provide 513MW of battery storage for SA's power system. 

The department said it launched a request for proposal, with potential bidders officially invited to participate in the procurement programme from Tuesday. 

This follows a ministerial determination that was gazetted for the battery storage on 25 September 2020.

"In line with the determination, the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme has been designed to facilitate the procurement of up to 513MW," the department said in a statement. Bidders would also have to contribute to "socio-economic and environmentally sustainable growth".

The bids should ideally be for battery storage at several substations in the Northern Cape, the department said.

A single bid should be submitted for one energy storage substation that their project would connect to.

The battery storage is to be procured for five sub
The battery storage is to be procured for five substations in the Northern Cape.

WATCH | Mantashe says electricity minister is 'capable'; power ships not ruled out

"The department intends to select a single preferred bidder in respect of each energy storage substation."

To access the documents relevant for the bid, a fee of R25 000 is required per project.

The deadline for submissions is 5 July, at 17:00.

A bidder's conference will be hosted for prospective bidders ahead of the deadline.

The department said that the requirement for battery storage is part of the energy mix as outlined in the Integrated Resources Plan of 2019.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gwede mantasheenergybattery storagepower crisis
Rand - Dollar
18.59
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.97
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
936.64
-3.8%
Palladium
1,386.93
-0.4%
Gold
1,814.22
+0.1%
Silver
20.04
-0.2%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
71,612
-1.5%
All Share
77,460
-1.4%
Resource 10
64,726
-1.3%
Industrial 25
104,983
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,310
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo