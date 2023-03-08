Govt is looking for bidders to provide 513MW of battery storage to the grid

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is looking for potential bidders to provide 513MW of battery storage for SA's power system.



The department said it launched a request for proposal, with potential bidders officially invited to participate in the procurement programme from Tuesday.

This follows a ministerial determination that was gazetted for the battery storage on 25 September 2020.

"In line with the determination, the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme has been designed to facilitate the procurement of up to 513MW," the department said in a statement. Bidders would also have to contribute to "socio-economic and environmentally sustainable growth".

The bids should ideally be for battery storage at several substations in the Northern Cape, the department said.

A single bid should be submitted for one energy storage substation that their project would connect to.

"The department intends to select a single preferred bidder in respect of each energy storage substation."

To access the documents relevant for the bid, a fee of R25 000 is required per project.

The deadline for submissions is 5 July, at 17:00.

A bidder's conference will be hosted for prospective bidders ahead of the deadline.

The department said that the requirement for battery storage is part of the energy mix as outlined in the Integrated Resources Plan of 2019.



