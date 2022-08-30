2h ago

add bookmark

Govt officials hamstrung by corruption rules, Momoniat says

accreditation
Prinesha Naidoo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ismail Momoniat, the acting head of National Treasury.
Ismail Momoniat, the acting head of National Treasury.
Gallo Images

South Africa needs to review the way it is tackling corruption to ensure it doesn’t impede officials from delivering services and doing their jobs, according to the acting head of the National Treasury. 

The current approach is geared toward implementing overly restrictive rules, rather than agreeing on a set of principles to determine how money is spent, Ismail Momoniat said in a speech on Tuesday. The country should consider making it illegal for public office bearers to be involved in procurement, he said.

READ | As criminal networks claim tenders, Treasury says BEE procurement rules had unintended consequences 

Graft became endemic during former Jacob Zuma’s almost nine-year rule, with the government estimating that more than R500 billion was stolen from its coffers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who succeeded Zuma in 2018, has said that tackling the scourge is a top priority, including tightening up on procurement processes. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
treasurycorruptionstate sector
Rand - Dollar
16.86
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,732.17
-0.3%
Silver
18.65
-0.7%
Palladium
2,142.00
-0.4%
Platinum
860.39
-0.8%
Brent Crude
105.09
+3.9%
Top 40
62,421
-0.2%
All Share
69,062
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,535
-0.9%
Industrial 25
84,840
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,470
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo