Govt rejects Karpowership bid for environmental permits

South Africa’s environmental authorities rejected an application by Karpowership to generate electricity at three of the nation’s ports.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment blocked the request "after due consideration of all relevant information presented as part of the environmental-impact assessment process," it said Thursday in a statement.

The Turkish company applied for projects at the Richards Bay, Ngqura and Saldanha harbors.

South Africa’s government in March picked Karpowership as a preferred bidder to supply 1 220 megawatts of electricity to offset a shortage.

Eskom, the state-owned power company and a near monopoly, has subjected the country to intermittent outages for more than a decade, partly because of poor maintenance at its plants.

Karpowership maintained that it has met all necessary requirements and will appeal the Environment Department’s decision. The department "allowed a misinformation campaign, funded by special interests, to derail the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s strategic plan," the company said in a statement.

The proposed Karpowership projects have drawn controversy since the award was announced. Environmental groups filed complaints about the company’s plans, while losing bidder DNG Energy brought a court application that threatens the programme.

Any appeal against the decision should be submitted to the appropriate administrator, the department said.