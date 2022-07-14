1h ago

add bookmark

Govt wants to fast-track spending by municipalities lagging on service delivery, infrastructure

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
GCIS

South Africa is weighing measures to accelerate spending by its towns and cities that are struggling to provide basic services such as water and electricity.

The government may allow municipalities to front-load expenditure on infrastructure so they can use all the funding allocated for a three-year period in the first 12 months, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in an online address Thursday.

Towns and cities are underspending on things like roads, water, sewerage and electricity works and that hampers service delivery in areas where the government already struggles to provide the basics, resulting in violent protests and sporadic attacks on foreigners. South Africa suffered its worst riots since the end of apartheid last July, in part driven by the lack of services.

While much of the rioting "was driven by criminal elements, it found fertile ground in the desperate economic situation faced by many of our people," Godongwana said. "One way to overcome these challenges to delivering basic services, and to unlock the potential for high-growth activities, is for municipalities to improve and maintain their infrastructure."

Municipalities spent R35.4 billion, or just over half the money, allocated to them for capital expenditure in the three months through March, compared with R20.3 billion, or 29.5%, in the prior quarter, Treasury data shows.

Authorities in South Africa’s nine provinces should focus on health, education, roads and agriculture while municipalities must prioritize investing in bulk infrastructure to provide electricity, water and refuse removal, Godongwana said. 

Earlier, this year National Treasury issued a Diagnostic Review aimed at developing the capability of the state to support local-level governance.

The Treasury will provide more details on the government’s plans to support high-growth activities through infrastructure investment in the medium-term budget policy statement in October, Godongwana said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
enoch godongwanamunicipalities
Rand - Dollar
17.15
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.23
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,706.64
-1.7%
Silver
18.29
-4.8%
Palladium
1,908.82
-3.8%
Platinum
845.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
99.57
+0.1%
Top 40
58,639
-2.3%
All Share
64,713
-2.2%
Resource 10
57,451
-5.7%
Industrial 25
80,921
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,367
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo