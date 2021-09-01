Govt's R32bn response to unrest will likely hamper economic growth, Parliament told

The Fiscal and Financial Commission says government’s R32 billion special appropriation bill is expected to leave it short on funds for investments to boost the economy.

Senior FFC researcher Sasha Peters says putting a hold on non-core programme spending is highly recommended.

FFC research specialist Cheng Tseng says Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana needs to consider the policy options and affordability of some form of income protection or basic income grant.

The Fiscal and Financial Commission (FFC) told Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations that the R32 billion special appropriation bill, tabled to respond to the impact of July's unrest, is expected to leave government short on funds for catalytic investments to boost the economy.



The FFC briefed the parliamentary committee on Wednesday, unpacking the implications of government's special appropriation bill, which saw spending adjustments to departments including social development, economic development, defence and the police ministry.

July's unrest had its beginnings in the outcry following former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration for disregarding the Constitutional Court and refusing to subject himself to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

However, this quickly morphed into waves of violence which saw the looting and destruction of businesses mostly in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng, with the cost of unrest exceeding R20 billion in KZN alone and the impact on national GDP estimated to be R50 billion.

FFC researcher Siyanda Jonas told the commission that while the priorities in the bill remained valid, the second special appropriation bill for 2021 was being considered on the back of civil unrest, South Africa's slow emergence from an easing third wave of Covid-19 infections, as well as South Africa's official unemployment rate reaching a record 34.4% in the second quarter.

"Total national appropriation by vote reduced by R2.3 billion in the 2021 budget. Before subnational transfers, however, it gained by R5.2 billion due to provisional allocation for contingencies through government's Covid-19 response," said Jonas.

Jonas added that provincial equitable share and conditional grants were adjusted downward by R50.3 billion and R2.2 billion from the 2020 to 2021 Division of Revenue Bills, respectively. He said local government equitable shares, conditional grants and general fuel levies declined by R4.3 billion in total.

"In comparison to these expenditure changes between the 2020 and 2021 budgets, revenue shortfall for the 2021/22 financial year is estimated at R132.6 billion," said Jonas.

FFC senior researcher for local government Sasha Peters said putting non-core programme spending on hold was being highly suggested. She said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition vote got R1.3 billion - comprising transfers to Industrial Development Corporation to support businesses.

Peters stressed the need for government to keep track of support for beneficiaries, but said the FFC noted the need for this bill because of domestic and regional unrest.

"Whereas support for households is critical, we must be alive to the reality that other forms of spending will be negatively affected, including infrastructure development," she said.

FFC research specialist Cheng Tseng said whereas fiscal support for businesses and households impacted negatively by the unrest was vital, additional expenditure diverted to this was bound to undermine infrastructure and other expenditure supporting the "nascent" fiscal recovery driven by better economic performance.

"The commission appreciates that current economic conditions may necessitate a reduction in government spending. There is a need to consider the choices made within this reduced resource envelope and to ensure a favourable balance between core and non-core spending and even unforeseeable spending," said Cheng.

Cheng said that, given the experience of the implementation and relief brought by the Social Distress Relief Grant, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana needed to consider the policy options and affordability of some form of income protection or basic income grant.

"This will enable better planning and prevent the need for stopping or reintroducing support measures for poor and vulnerable South Africans. Precise and detailed information relating to the specificities of the allocations so as to enable more in-depth analysis is not included in the bill," Cheng said.

He said an indication of the outputs against the various proposed allocations needed to be provided and that Parliament should receive a clear plan detailing how the R500 million social development adjustment will be used to enhance the grant application and payment processes.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.