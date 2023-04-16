Minister raises 'serious concern' over Post Office liquidation, wants details on debt, legal challenges

Minister Mondli Gungubele says steps will be taken to ensure grant payments continue, as the SA Post Office (SAPO) faces provisional liquidation.

The minister wants a detailed briefing of the outstanding debts and the litigation SAPO faces.

SAPO received a R2.4 billion bailout from the Treasury, which will be used to settle some historical debt.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele has raised "serious concern" over reports that the South African Post Office (SAPO) is facing provisional liquidation.



Gungubele has requested the board and management of SAPO provide a "detailed account" of the circumstances that led to this and the steps the board is taking to address the issue. He also seeks a "detailed briefing" on all the debt and litigation the organisation faces.

Social services such as grant payments disbursed through the SAPO will not be adversely impacted by a provisional liquidation it is facing, the ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"The minister assures the public that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure continuous provision of social services, timely grant payments, efficient workforce, and harmonious negotiations with SAPO's creditors towards favourable outcomes," the statement read.

News24 previously reported that SAPO faces two provisional liquidation orders related to rental payments.

SAPO received a R2.4 billion bailout in the 2023 national Budget to aid a turnaround plan. The entity recorded a R2.3 billion loss for the 2020/21 financial year, News24 previously reported.

According to SAPO, the funding would settle some of its historical debt and also implement a turnaround strategy.



Gungubele said the Post Office was a crucial government service platform catering to millions of citizens and could not afford to cease its operations.



