1h ago

Share

Minister raises 'serious concern' over Post Office liquidation, wants details on debt, legal challenges

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The South African Post Office received a R2.4 billion bailout from Treasury to fund a turnaround programme.
The South African Post Office received a R2.4 billion bailout from Treasury to fund a turnaround programme.
Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images
  • Minister Mondli Gungubele says steps will be taken to ensure grant payments continue, as the SA Post Office (SAPO) faces provisional liquidation.
  • The minister wants a detailed briefing of the outstanding debts and the litigation SAPO faces.
  • SAPO received a R2.4 billion bailout from the Treasury, which will be used to settle some historical debt.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele has raised "serious concern" over reports that the South African Post Office (SAPO) is facing provisional liquidation.

Gungubele has requested the board and management of SAPO provide a "detailed account" of the circumstances that led to this and the steps the board is taking to address the issue. He also seeks a "detailed briefing" on all the debt and litigation the organisation faces.

Social services such as grant payments disbursed through the SAPO will not be adversely impacted by a provisional liquidation it is facing, the ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"The minister assures the public that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure continuous provision of social services, timely grant payments, efficient workforce, and harmonious negotiations with SAPO's creditors towards favourable outcomes," the statement read.

News24 previously reported that SAPO faces two provisional liquidation orders related to rental payments.

READ | Provisional liquidation orders issued against Post Office as creditors scramble for payment

SAPO received a R2.4 billion bailout in the 2023 national Budget to aid a turnaround plan. The entity recorded a R2.3 billion loss for the 2020/21 financial year, News24 previously reported.

According to SAPO, the funding would settle some of its historical debt and also implement a turnaround strategy.

Gungubele said the Post Office was a crucial government service platform catering to millions of citizens and could not afford to cease its operations.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
post officemondli gungubelesa economysocial grantssocial security
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.38
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,044.59
0.0%
Palladium
1,503.44
0.0%
Gold
2,004.34
0.0%
Silver
25.36
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,134
+0.6%
All Share
78,870
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,213
-1.9%
Industrial 25
105,969
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,962
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo