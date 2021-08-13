56m ago

'Green revolutionist' and head of SA's wind energy association, Ntombifuthi Ntuli, has died

Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
Ntombifuthi Ntuli died, aged 41. Photo: Supplied by Sawea.
Ntombifuthi Ntuli, CEO of the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea), has died at the age of 41.

Ntuli was appointed in CEO of the association in September 2019, following 15 years of experience in energy and related sectors.

She was tasked with steering the industry in taking a central role in the country's energy transition, and was known for being dedicated to energy transformation and gender inequality in the sector.

"Ntombifuthi's leadership was defined by her charismatic yet gentle nature, resilience and determination to successfully steer the industry towards playing a central role in South Africa's energy transition, whilst being a uniting force," Sawea said in a statement on Friday.

"Ntombi changed the face of the wind industry in our country. She made the industry relatable with her ability to engage with the most stubborn naysayer, helping them to see her point of view and winning everyone over with her charming smile and her calm strength," said Mercia Grimbeek, chair of SAWEA.

Ntuli, who described herself as a "green revolutionist", had a background in renewable energy policy and research environments, having worked at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, with a focus on the energy industry. She previously worked at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition as the director of green industries, and also spent seven years working on energy and climate change programmes at the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

She held an MPhil in Energy Studies from the University of Johannesburg and was an alumna of the United States International Visitor Leadership Programme and the African Programme on Rethinking Development Economics.

Ntuli leaves behind two young children.

