Joburg's gridlocked Grayston Drive interchange set for a R3 billion revamp

The Grayston Drive interchange carries large volumes of commuters into the economic hub of Sandton, but motorists battle heavy traffic.

An investment in its redesign is expected to cost some R3 billion.

The contractors for the project should be announced in the current financial year.

One of Johannesburg's busiest road interchanges is earmarked for redesign, in an investment set to cost R3 billion.

The Grayston Drive - M1 interchange, which diverts traffic into the city's economic hub of Sandton, carries high volumes of traffic from the south and northbound routes and has gained notoriety among Johannesburg motorists for gridlocked traffic all day.

Sandton is the home of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and a large number of multinational companies have established their headquarters in the precinct.

According to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, contractors for the project are yet to be appointed. The design of the interchange is expected to be undertaken in the current financial year.

"As soon as the Gauteng Provincial Treasury has approved the budget by September to October 2022, it will take 18 months to complete the designs, and thereafter the handover for construction will commence," the department said.

"The M1 is a critical North–South corridor linking South JHB – JHB – Sandton City – Midrand - PTA. The benefits will be improved mobility, reduced accidents, and reduced cost of driving."

In February 2018, the Johannesburg Roads Agency embarked on the rehabilitation of the M1 Double Decker Bridge between Newtown and Fordsburg. The project, which took almost two years to complete, had a budget of R113 million.

In October 2020, the Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on roads and transport wanted the agency to account for the unsatisfactory results of the rehabilitation as the section of the road continued to experience flooding during heavy rains despite the amount of work that had been undertaken to fix it.

The state of Johannesburg's aging road infrastructure has featured prominently in political and social debates, including the challenge of potholes in municipal routes.

But the provincial department of roads and transport said it was prioritising the maintenance and construction of new roads alike, and that there were budgets for both programmes.

"We have committed a large portion of our budget towards both the expansion of the road network while maintaining these assets in order to facilitate the ease of movement of people and goods."