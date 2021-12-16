Grief, separation, bleeding money: The faces of the UK red list

The UK removed SA from its red list of strict travel regulations this week - the second time it did so.

While the removal of SA is seen as a positive step, it does not reflect the full picture of the emotional and financial hardship it caused.

Some those on the red list rollercoaster share their experiences.

Separation from terminally ill loved ones. Family reunions cancelled. Tens of thousands of rands in quarantine costs. Billions of rands in lost income to businesses.



These are some of the stories told by frustrated travellers and businesspeople after the UK again added – and removed – South Africa from its "red list" of countries on which strict travel regulations were imposed.

The UK imposed travel restrictions on SA in December last year over concerns about the Beta variant. It and only removed the country from its red list in October this year, after extensive lobbying by the private and public sector in both countries.

This was short-lived, though, because when the Omicron variant was identified in SA at the end of November, the UK was the first of a number of countries to once again impose strict travel regulations. Critics in the local tourism industry felt it was an uncalled for "knee-jerk" reaction not justified by scientific data.

Terminally ill mother, costly quarantine

A British citizen living in SA, who wants to remain anonymous, tells how she is desperate to visit her terminally ill mother in the UK, but she is just too nervous to make travel arrangements due to the uncertainty created by suddenly changing travel regulations with potentially huge additional costs.

An SA citizen living in the UK, ironically, came out of just such a costly compulsory UK quarantine just a day before SA was removed from the red list. It cost her, all in all, over R72 000 due to the quarantine and having had to change her return travel plans.

She tells Fin24 she encountered difficulties at the quarantine hotel, with staff alleging there was no travel booking in her name although she had the necessary information on hand.

Nostalgic gathering ruined

Tim Mertens, chair of Sovereign Trust SA, and his family planned a large gathering in London in early December and members were going to fly in from various parts of the world, including SA and Scotland.

"We had planned to take my 91-year old father - who is British but living in SA - on a nostalgic trip to the UK. We had booked various shows and tours - even a football game. It all 'evaporated' overnight when the UK suddenly put SA back on the red list after the Omicron variant was identified," says Mertens. "We lost a fair amount of money in the whole process when we had to cancel our plans."

When the UK took SA off its red list this week, the Mertens family decided not to try and re-arrange their trip.

"I think we are all just fatigued and frustrated by the situation by now," he says. "But I do know of people who have resuccitated their travel plans - both from the UK to SA and vice versa. They are just really desparate to see their family again."

Left feeling numb

Eve (surname withheld), a social worker from Cape Town, had mixed emotions after she and her daughter had to cancel their planned trip to the UK to see her sons.

"I had to deal with overwhelming feelings of disappointment, anger and sadness that this could happen at the drop of a hat. So, to protect myself emotionally, I am not allowing myself to get too excited about my son having rebooked the trip for February. I realise the whole thing has just become a waiting game. Some events that move one in a particular direction are not always of one's own making," she says.

When SA was removed from the UK's red list in October this year, Maajida de Villiers of Johannesburg was hopeful to finally be able to see her son, daughter-in-law and young grandson, who live in the UK, for the first time since lockdown started in March last year.

"I have already missed two of my grandson's birthdays. He turned three in June," she told Fin24, fighting back tears. "When I got a six-month visa for the UK I just started to cry with joy at the thought of going to see my children. The very next day Omicron was identified and the UK travel ban for SA imposed, dashing my hopes."

They lost money due to the cancellations they had to make. Now that SA is off the red list again, they are going to make another attempt at meeting up in the UK, though she says: "You do not know what will happen tomorrow. It is out of one's hands."

Coughing up

Jerome Djissa, who lives in Germany, was in South Africa on holiday when Omicron was identified. When the UK put SA on its red list, Germany quickly followed with stricter travel regulations for SA. The flight he had booked was cancelled and suddenly ticket prices on those airlines still offering flights soared.

Back in Germany he had to quarantine at home for 14 days despite testing negative before and after arrival. He had to do another test after five days, which was also negative.

"It all just feels like being bullied by the authorities and by airlines who suddenly charged so much more when there were fewer flights," says Djissa.

"I was supposed to have a business meeting with someone from Chile who ended up leaving from Johannesburg a day after arrival, due to the sudden travel restrictions, never made it to Cape Town and coughed up R60 000 while having an open return ticket with the same airline."

Appeasing clients

Benjamin Zondo, owner of Divine Africa Tours and Travel in Cape Town, was on the last day of a two-week tour with a group of Russians when the UK announced its red list move. Suddenly his clients' flights were cancelled and he had to get them organised to stay on and try to make new flight arrangements.

"My clients were frustrated. I tried to organise other activities for them while they waited to try and find return flights. It was call after call. I must have gone to the airport and back 20 times to try and get them sorted out," says Zondo.

He was also dealing with enquiries from three separate family groups in the UK who wanted to travel to SA on holiday. When the UK put SA on the red list, he lost those bookings.

"Governments should realise that in the tourism industry many people live from hand to mouth. What we get is what we eat. This has been going on for almost two years now," says Zondo.

He explains that it is not just a matter of switching one's focus to domestic tourists. They do not spend the kind of time and money international tourists do.

David Ryan, founder of Rhino Africa Safaris, says it is the psychological impact that is most concerning.

"The nature of inbound travel to southern Africa is that it is a long-haul destination that is often a 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip. As such they contain lots of planning and often have long lead times. Overlay that with Africa's seasonality, and it's easy to understand that inbound travel to southern Africa often has a lead time of between three and nine months," says Ryan.

"What the world just showed us is that governments can change rules as and when they like, and worse, on short notice. The risk of being caught in a long-haul destination for many guests causes great anxiety. We anticipate this will have a significant blow to our recovery, because uncertainty always does."