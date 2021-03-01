28m ago

add bookmark

NDZ granted leave to appeal High Court judgment that tore into her tobacco ban

Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Nkosazana has been granted leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court's ruling on tobacco sales ban.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Nkosazana has been granted leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court's ruling on tobacco sales ban.
GCIS

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has been granted leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court's ruling that said her decision to ban the sale of tobacco for five months during the hard lockdown was unnecessary and unconstitutional, the Mail & Guardian reported on Monday.

The ban was put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 and thus reduce the occupation of intensive care unit (ICU) beds by smokers. The government argued then that smoking increased the risk of getting Covid-19 in a more severe form.

Although the ban was lifted months ago, it seems that the legal tussle around it cannot be put to bed.

Represented by Dlamini-Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council, applied for leave to appeal the ruling in January even though the issue of the sales ban was no longer relevant at that stage and neither was government looking to reintroduce the sales ban.

The Council and British American Tobacco South Africa's (BATSA) respective arguments for and against the appeal were heard virtually in mid-February.

The Western Cape High Court's ruling was arguably humiliating to Dlamini-Zuma who had scored a victory over an earlier challenge of the ban brought by Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita).

Fin24 previously reported that even though the government's legal challenge was not motivated by any plans to reintroduce a cigarette ban, there were "certain constitutional issues" raised in the BATSA ruling that needed to be addressed and clarified by a higher court.

The government believed that there was a reasonable prospect that if the appeal was allowed, the Supreme Court of Appeal would clear the conflicts between certain aspects in the Fita case that was dismissed by the High Court in Pretoria and the BATSA case which was upheld by the Western Cape High Court.

Tobacco giant the BATSA, which took the COGTA to Court in May and eventually scored a victory in December, said it will publish a statement on Tuesday to respond to the latest development.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Govt adamant about pursuing appeal against cigarette ban ruling
ANALYSIS | ‘No plans’ for new cigarette sales ban, but govt insists on appealing ruling
British American Tobacco SA to oppose state's bid for leave to appeal tobacco ban ruling
Read more on:
batsankosazana ­dlamini-zumacigarette banalcohol bantobacco ban
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(+0.81)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(+0.81)
ZAR/AUD
11.63
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.76)
Gold
1722.90
(-0.90)
Silver
26.54
(-0.87)
Platinum
1183.00
(-1.04)
Brent Crude
64.90
(0.00)
Palladium
2362.50
(+0.90)
All Share
67536.96
(+2.12)
Top 40
62107.04
(+2.23)
Financial 15
12456.31
(+2.10)
Industrial 25
88082.08
(+2.25)
Resource 10
68969.71
(+2.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1039 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2594 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo