1h ago

add bookmark

Half of South African women aren’t even in the labour force

accreditation
Rene Vollgraaff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Almost half of South African working-age women are not part of the country’s labour force.

Of the 20.3 million South African women between 15 years and 64 years, 47% gave up looking for employment, or were classified as not being economically active for other reasons, according to second-quarter data published by the statistics office on Tuesday. That compares with 35.6% of working-age men. 

Source: Statistics SA

The official unemployment rate for women, which records individuals available to work and searching for a job, has been above the national average since at least 2008, the data show. 

Source: Statistics SA

The productive potential of South African women in the labour market remains unused, the statistics office said. In addition, women who do find work are usually in vulnerable environments, often characterized by inadequate income, low productivity and difficult conditions, according to the agency. That’s despite legislation to boost equity in various industries and at all levels.

Source: Statistics SA

While the country of 60.6 million people has made progress with appointing women as company heads and cabinet ministers, industries such as mining are still male-dominated and girls in poor rural areas often don’t complete high school, limiting their employment prospects. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unemploymentwomen
Rand - Dollar
16.95
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,750.95
+0.9%
Silver
19.23
+1.2%
Palladium
1,996.00
-0.3%
Platinum
885.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
96.48
-0.3%
Top 40
63,005
+0.8%
All Share
69,746
+0.8%
Resource 10
63,855
+2.9%
Industrial 25
85,001
0.0%
Financial 15
15,643
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo