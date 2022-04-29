1h ago

add bookmark

Hang on, Cape Town's rail takeover needs my say so first - Mbalula

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Any suggestion that the minister of finance has given a green light for commuter rail takeover by the City of Cape Town is inaccurate, says Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.
Any suggestion that the minister of finance has given a green light for commuter rail takeover by the City of Cape Town is inaccurate, says Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.
Gallo Images
  • On Thursday Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city has kicked off the first step towards taking over rail management in the metro.
  • He said a letter from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana supports such a step.
  • In reaction Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula issued a late-night statement to point out, he, and not Godongwana, is the one empowered to eventually authorise a takeover.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has cautioned that the City of Cape Town's plans to take over the management of rail services in the metro is by no means a done deal yet because his approval is needed first, and not that of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Mbalula was reacting to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis' comments in council on Thursday. Hill-Lewis said Godongwana supports a feasibility study on the matter. The city has therefore issued a tender in this regard as the first step in a quest to take over the management of the rail network from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

In a late-night statement, Mbalula says he supports Godongwana's "sentiment" that the city must conduct a feasibility study to determine if it has the capacity to manage the rail system. At the same time Mbalula tried to make it clear that he, as minister of transport, and not Godongwana, is the one empowered by law to assign any public transport function to a municipality.

"Any suggestion that the minister of finance has given a green light for commuter rail takeover by the City of Cape Town is inaccurate. Only the minister of transport can assign a public transport function to another sphere of government...The implementation process will, therefore, be subject to policy and legal imperatives," said Mbalula. 

Hill-Lewis, in turn, reacted to Mbalula's statement with a tweet saying it makes him "even more excited" because it seems to indicate support by the minister of transport for the feasibility study.

The mayor's office confirmed on Friday morning that the city is still continuing with its tender for the feasibility study


In his council speech, Hill-Lewis described the rail service in Cape Town as reaching a crisis point, with just 33 operational train sets in 2020 compared to 95 trains sets in 1995. 

In February, Prasa reported to the Western Cape legislature that in June 2019, it was operating 444 train trips on a typical weekday in Cape Town. Early in 2020 - just before the Covid-19 pandemic started - this had dropped to 270 daily trips.

This year, there are no more than 153 train trips across the city on a typical weekday.

Mbalula indicated that, in the coming week, he will publicly release the White Paper on National Rail Policy which also deals with the devolution of the rail function to cities like Cape Town rail, and he will address the current matter in detail at the launch.

The White Paper was recently approved by Cabinet and acknowledges the importance of "devolving public transport functions to the lowest level of government", according to Mbalula. To this end, the policy requires the development and approval of a Devolution Strategy for Commuter Rail to guide the assignment of the commuter rail function at municipal level.

The National Land Transport Act (NLTA) empowers the minister of transport to assign a function to a municipality, provided that the municipality has adequate capacity to undertake that function. The rail function is one such function. 

Treasury was approached for comment on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasafikile mbalulageordin hill-lewiscape towntransportrail
Rand - Dollar
15.91
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.96
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.79
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,911.87
+0.9%
Silver
23.45
+1.3%
Palladium
2,267.00
+1.4%
Platinum
931.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
107.59
+2.1%
Top 40
65,802
+1.9%
All Share
72,834
+1.8%
Resource 10
76,317
+1.7%
Industrial 25
81,182
+2.6%
Financial 15
16,601
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo