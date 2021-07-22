1h ago

add bookmark

Hawks arrest accountant for UIF TERS fraud of almost R900k

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Hawks have arrested a chartered accountant for fraud, theft and money laundering.
The Hawks have arrested a chartered accountant for fraud, theft and money laundering.
Getty Images
  • The Hawks have arrested a chartered accountant for fraud, theft and money laundering.
  • Mark Vorster was released on R10 000 bail by the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
  • The case was postponed to 29 July 2021 in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

A chartered accountant has been arrested for fraud, theft and money laundering related to government's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), according to the Hawks.

Mark Vorster was released on R10 000 bail by the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, following allegations that he made fraudulent claims for his and other companies to the value of more than R884 000.

READ | Nxesi throws UIF TERS lifeline to help sectors restricted by lockdowns

Vorster is set to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Crime Court next Thursday. A statement from the Hawks said a team in Pretoria investigated and executed Vorster's arrest, seizing a laptop and a cellphone as part of an ongoing investigation. 

"Such discrepancies were discovered by the bank official who also managed to recover half of the money from the accused's bank account," the statement said.

After months of speculation and discussions behind the scenes, the UIF took TERS applications from Monday and will make payments again from 25 July.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi recently issued his directive for the new round payment of UIF TERS payments benefits to contributing employees in sectors that have been restricted by the level 4 lockdown.

The return of the UIF TERS came with concerns of fraudulent behaviour in the claims process. Government has indicated its desire to pay the benefit directly to employees instead of paying through employers, to bypass "unscrupulous employers".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uifhawksthulas nxesisouth africapretoriaeast londoncovid-19coronavirusters relief
Rand - Dollar
14.57
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.07
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.19
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,804.02
+0.0%
Silver
25.13
-0.6%
Palladium
2,670.50
+0.3%
Platinum
1,081.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.23
+4.2%
Top 40
61,140
+1.1%
All Share
67,219
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,100
+1.5%
Industrial 25
88,146
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,714
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 1225 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1969 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3099 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo