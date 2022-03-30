2h ago

add bookmark

Heavy rains didn't ruin SA's summer crop - but don't expect to pay less

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Data released by the Crop Estimates Committee shows overall improvements in most crop production estimates compared February figures.
Data released by the Crop Estimates Committee shows overall improvements in most crop production estimates compared February figures.
Sarel van der Walt
  • South Africa's summer crop is not as bad as was feared at the start of the production season.
  • Data released by the Crop Estimates Committee shows overall improvements in most crop production estimates.
  • Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo describes it as a broadly optimistic situation.

South Africa's summer crop has better than expected despite fears at the beginning of the 2021/22 production season, when heavy rains threatened the yields, says agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo of the agricultural business chamber AgBiz.

Data released by the Crop Estimates Committee shows overall improvements in most crop production estimates compared to February figures. 

"This broadly optimistic production data will, nonetheless, have minimal impact on prices. As with the previous few years, the domestic grains and oilseeds prices primarily follow the global markets, where the Russia-Ukraine war worries continue to present upside pressures on prices, which reflect in the South African grains market," explains Sihlobo. 

"Still, the fact that supplies improved provides comfort as far as the availability of essential grains is concerned. The upside price movements bode well for farmers in areas that didn't experience much crop damage."  

The maize harvest estimate was lifted by 1% to 14.7 million tons. According to Sihlobo, it is "a decent harvest", well above the 10-year average of 12.8 million tons and annual maize consumption of 11.8 million tons.

The latest maize crop estimate is still down 10% y/y, mainly due to a reduction in area plantings and expected lower yields in some regions. South Africa will likely remain a net exporter of maize in the 2022/23 year, which starts in May, according to Sihlobo. 

The estimate for the soybean crop this year is now 1.9 million tons - 1% less y/y. 

"The expansion in area plantings and expected better yields in some country regions are the major factors behind these expected relatively large harvests," says Sihlobo. The 2021/22 sunflower seed production estimate increased by 5% from the previous month to 959 450 tons - up 42% y/y primarily due to an expansion in area plantings.

"The improvement in the sunflower seed harvest, and indeed, the entire vegetable oils market, comes at an opportune time when there are worries that there could be supply constraints in the coming months in the global market. The Russian invasion has devastated Ukraine's exports and agricultural activity, thus limiting sunflower oil exports," says Sihlobo. 

Dry beans production estimates are at 59 690 tons - up by 4% y/y, while sorghum is one of the only crops that experienced the sharpest decline, with the crop estimated at 137 220 tons, down by 36% y/y. This is mainly due to declining area plantings as some hectares were switched to sunflower seeds.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
agbizwandile sihloboagribusinessagriculture
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.01
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.12
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,927.00
+0.4%
Silver
24.87
+0.4%
Palladium
2,214.50
+2.5%
Platinum
1,002.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
67,911
0.0%
All Share
74,776
0.0%
Resource 10
77,571
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,054
0.0%
Financial 15
17,771
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo