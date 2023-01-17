Hey, big spenders: Mining Indaba could give Cape Town tourism another boost

The annual Mining Indaba will take place in Cape Town early in February, bringing more than 6 500 delegates to the city.

Luxury accommodation booked by top executives of mining and related companies, as well as the spending of delegates in the hospitality sector, is providing a significant boost.

So far, one agency specialising in luxury accommodation has received requests for budgets ranging up to R250 000 per night.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

With thousands of delegates expected to attend – and accommodation budgets of up to R250 000 per night in some cases – Cape Town's annual Mining Indaba and related activities are expected to spark a "mini peak season" for the Mother City's tourism sector.

The indaba usually attracts more than 6 500 delegates, and this year it takes place from 6 to 9 February at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

"Mining Indaba contributes to creating an element of stability for the city's tourism industry. This is because it usually takes place when most of the December and January holidaymakers have left, yet close enough to extend the peak period, in a way," says Keegan Lewis of Luxury Villas Cape Town at Chas Everitt International Property Group.

It often enables accommodation owners to extend their peak season rates a bit longer, says Lewis.

Officially named the Investing in African Mining Indaba, the event has occurred annually for the past 27 years. It brings delegates across the entire value chain, attracting junior, mid-tier, major mining companies, and investors.

According to the organisers, it is also one of the largest gatherings of Pan-African ministers.

"It is important to understand how Mining Indaba works. It is like an 'advertising platform' for companies. They would, for example, rent a villa for their top executives where they will often host meetings, events, or mini get-togethers," says Lewis.

Some companies already book a year in advance, with many bookings being for high-end accommodation.

"The usual package is a villa with a chef and, if need be, a 'chaperone' for those unfamiliar with the city. It will usually also include a luxury shuttle service and chauffeur. The executives usually attend various dinners hosted at restaurants apart from hosting their own events at the villas. Some put on fully staged events, including entertainment," says Lewis.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

"Hotels and restaurants benefit hugely from the delegates attending the Mining Indaba as the executives spend 'healthily' in the hospitality industry. It also means a good earning opportunity for waiters."

The indaba attracts not only top executives and their entourages, but others involved in mining. Studio apartments within walking distance of the CTICC are popular.

"So far, we have had requests for accommodation ranging from about R3 500 per night, to a budget of R250 000 per night. Apart from some requests from within South Africa, the largest number of queries have been from overseas and the rest of Africa," says Lewis.

The top-end requests are usually for properties along the Atlantic Seaboard, as it is within easy driving distance from the convention centre. When such stock is in short supply, guests typically opt for luxury accommodation in upmarket Constantia, says Lewis.

James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth at the City of Cape Town, says between 2007 and 2015, the Africa Mining Indaba injected about R610 million into the Cape region and created close to 5 000 employment opportunities in the city throughout the period the event.

"It is one of our most important annual conferences, bringing thousands of delegates to the metro, and is a critical gathering for creating of new deals or partnerships," says Vos.

"With the City, through my department, directing further funding towards the Conventions Bureau, we are working to secure even more major business events for Cape Town."



