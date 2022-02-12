How to break out of your comfort zone at work

Breaking out of your comfort zone by challenging yourself, is crucial for growth in your career.

It is not always easy to do, as it will add stress and the risk of failure to your life.

But you can beat stagnation by starting with small steps, and changing your perspective.

These are uncomfortable times. Companies are struggling, the economy is in the doldrums, jobs are scarce and politics are scary. Curling into the foetal position seems appropriate.

Trying to create a safe space amid the tumult is a normal human reaction. When outside risk increases, we inevitably attempt to make our own environment as secure as possible. We play it safe, stick to only doing work we feel confident about, approach everything in the same way that has guaranteed success in the past. We repeat behaviours and don’t stick our necks out, choosing routine and comfort instead of taking risks. We end up in a comfortable routine where we don’t face failure and we avoid stress.

The problem is that a comfort zone can be a very dangerous place. Life is growth. When you don’t challenge yourself, you become stunted.

If you don’t adapt to a changing business environment, you will be sleepwalking into an almighty crisis.

If you stick only to the tried and tested, you will stifle your own creativity. If you don’t risk failure, you won’t innovate and put yourself and your company on a higher plane. If you stick to only routine work, a robot will eventually grab your job.

Also, breathing the air inside your comfortable bubble for too long can be toxic. While you avoid the stress and anxiety of failure, you will start falling behind.

Eventually you will feel boredom, envy and stagnation.

In truth, life outside your comfort zone is stressful. It comes with anxiety and failure. But to perform at your peak you need a bit of stress to spur you on.

Psychologists talk about “optimal anxiety”, which is based on the Yerkes-Dodson law. More than a century ago, two psychologists found that performance increases as stress levels rise – up to a point. When the pressure becomes overwhelming, you won’t be able to cope and your ability to achieve will suffer. But without some anxiety and fear, you won’t ever step up and reach your full potential.

So unfortunately, chances are that your successful life will not be attained by watching daytime TV and sticking to routine behaviour.

Here's how to embrace some risk and stress, and escape your comfort zone:



Start small

Even minor changes in your daily routine can open your mind to new ways of thinking. Change your breakfast. Change your hair. Install a different internet browser. Try jazz. Take a new route to work. Then move on to doing things differently at the office. Start with small changes in your approach that could result in failures that you can easily stomach. Move on to more difficult challenges, with higher stakes.

Overcoming these obstacles will build your self esteem and give you the confidence to get ahead.

Heed Eleanor Roosevelt’s famous advice: do one thing every day that scares you. Dare yourself to do something difficult at work. The more you challenge yourself, the more resilient you will become and the further you will progress.

Change your perspective

Attend a conference that has nothing to do with your current work. Befriend someone who has a different outlook on life, preferably an argumentative loudmouth with strong opinions. Look at different news sources. Learn another language or different computer program. Do a short online course about something that is not necessarily work-related. This will help you look at the world in a different way and open yourself up to new opportunities.

Take a step back

A bubble isn’t necessarily a boring place. Many people who are completely caught up in a comfort zone have hectic lives. You may be extremely busy, rushing from one thing to the next.

But if you take a closer look, for all the activity you may not be extending and evolving yourself at all. Ditch the things that do not amount to much, making time in your life to challenge yourself.

Fail fast

The biggest barrier to getting out of a comfort zone is the fear of failure. Unfortunately, this fear is not unfounded. Information is never complete. Start when you have a viable working prototype of what you want to do. Then fail: Test and eliminate all the ways the prototype won’t work. Improve by continuous improvement and natural selection. If you do fail outright, cut your losses and move on to the next challenge.

