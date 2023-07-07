Hydropower for SA: Plans to revive DRC's Inga 3 project bring new hope

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa on Thursday pledged to revive Congo’s giant Inga 3 hydroelectric project that South Africa hopes will help solve its crippling power crisis.

The $14 billion project, which will harness the power of the Congo River, has been repeatedly delayed by red tape and disagreements between Congo and its partners.

"We have now recommitted ourselves to revive the Grand Inga project," South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a joint press conference in Congo’s capital Kinshasa, noting that the project had been "lying dead."