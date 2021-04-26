1h ago

'I am no state capture architect', ex-Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama tells Zondo inquiry

Sibongile Khumalo
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: Elvira Wood
  • Gama says evidence against him at the commission is meant to fit the state capture narrative.
  • Gama, who was fired from Transnet says his hard work elevated him to CEO position and had nothing to do with external influence.
  • He says Transnet board chairperson, Popo Molefe, went to great lengths to label him one of the three architects of state capture.

Former Transnet chief executive Siyabonga Gama has maintained his innocence at the state capture inquiry and rejected evidence that implicates him in wrongdoing as unsubstantiated falsehoods.

Gama, who was head of Transnet's freight rail division before his appointment as CEO in April 2016 has been linked with allegations of corruption at the state-owned logistics firms, based on the awarding of lucrative contracts.

On Monday, Gama, who was making a second appearance at the commission rejected evidence by the board chairperson Popo Molefe, who in his earlier evidence where he labelled him "one of the three architects of state capture" and that his appointment as CEO was influenced by former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba.

Gama was reading his opening statement which he initially submitted when he made his first appearance at the commission in March. He said Molefe's evidence against him, including that of Molefe was meant to "fit the state capture narrative".

"I worked through the ranks and was ultimately appointed CEO through hard work and dedication and not through Gigaba's influence as Mr Molefe would like you to believe."

Gama supported his argument by drawing the commission's attention to the fact that Gigaba was appointed minister in 2010, and by that time he had already worked for Transnet for 16 years.

He said as minister, Gigaba's involvement in appointments only extended to the board appointments, not those of divisional heads.

Gama said Molefe, in his evidence in May 2019, "went to great lengths to claim that I was one of three architects of state capture at Transnet."

"He never defined or explained what an architect of state capture is or  the facts on which he relied on for such a startling and false allegation.

"The allegation that I am one of three architects of state capture have never even been remotely substantiated by credible evidence," said Molefe in his opening statement to the commission."

In 2018, a report by Fundudzi Forensic Services, which was commissioned by the Treasury, revealed  improper misconduct by Transnet executives in the procurement of 1 064 locomotives from China South Rail. The procurement was hit by cost overruns that increased from R38.6bn to R54.5bn and the report stated that senior Transnet executives "went out of their way" to assist China South Rail to secure the lucrative tender.

The report recommended that criminal investigations be instituted against former CEO Brian Molefe, Gama, former CFO Anoj Singh and others for "possible receipt of gratification" and that appropriate disciplinary steps be taken against the officials who are still employed by Transnet.

The Transnet board fired Gama as Transnet CEO in October 2018, citing, among other things, a dereliction of his fiduciary duties.

