21m ago

add bookmark

IMF warns cutting spending too soon could derail recovery

Because of Covid-19, SA's debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 83.3% in this fiscal year, and breach 100% by 2024/25. Picture: iStock
Because of Covid-19, SA's debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 83.3% in this fiscal year, and breach 100% by 2024/25. Picture: iStock
  • The IMF says governments should continue to provide stimulus to their economies.
  • This is despite the fact that global public debt is expected to rise to over 100% of global GDP, the highest level ever recorded in history.
  • But the Washington-based lender also said that governments should take steps to boost their revenues by improving tax collections among other things.

As governments rushed out funding to prevent an economic collapse amid the coronavirus pandemic, global public debt swelled to the highest in history, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Friday that cutting back too soon could undermine the recovery.

Continuing to provide the support as the economic slowdown drags on will be "paramount," the IMF's fiscal policy chief Vitor Gaspar told AFP in an interview.

"The risk of premature withdrawal of fiscal support is the dominant risk," even more than rising debt levels, Gaspar said, noting that the economic recovery from the global financial crisis was slowed by that misstep.

As the health crisis spread and businesses were shuttered worldwide to contain the spread of COVID-19, governments provided "a massive fiscal response" of close to U$11 trillion (about R184 trillion) in just a few months to help support households and prevent bankruptcies, a "stronger and faster" response than in 2008-2010.

As a result, even amid record low interest rates, the debt figures are staggering.

Global public debt will reach "its highest level - as a percentage of GDP - ever recorded in history," at over 100 percent of global GDP, Gaspar said.

Deficits in advanced economies are projected to be five times higher than pre-pandemic estimates for 2020.

The Washington-based crisis lender, which historically has always advocated for governments to restrain spending, is in the unusual position of urging authorities to flood their countries with cash while also sounding the warning about pitfalls ahead, especially if there is a renewed spike in virus cases.

With over 12 million cases worldwide and 555,000 deaths, "priority number one" is the health crisis and policies to contain the spread of COVID-19 so that life and the economy can return to normal, Gaspar said.

Profound transformation

And as economic activity rebounds, government debt levels should stabilize and begin to fall starting in 2021, he said.

In the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, many governments shut down their stimulus programs at the first sign their economies had stabilized, which led to a slower, more sluggish recovery.

Now, government spending "will need to remain supportive and flexible until a safe and durable exit from the crisis is secured," Gaspar said in a blog post co-authored with IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath.

"We are not out of the woods," they cautioned.

But authorities should take steps to shore up their finances including improving tax collection, making taxes more progressive so those with higher incomes pay more, and eliminating subsidies on fuel while adopting revenue measures such as carbon pricing.

In the face of "profound" transformations of their economies, when "many of the jobs destroyed by the crisis will likely not return," governments should focus their efforts on sectors that will survive, rather than those that will shrink, such as air travel.

That could even include taking equity stakes in or temporarily nationalizing industries, which would "allow the taxpayer to share the upside" in companies benefiting from government support, Gaspar said.

Related Links
Moody's: Covid-19 could push public debt close to 100% in two years
IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
WATCH | International Monetary Fund predicts deeper global recession
Read more on:
imfcovid-19 stimulus packagegovernment deb
ZAR/USD
16.77
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.95
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(+0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.01)
Gold
1798.20
(-0.26)
Silver
18.67
(+0.10)
Platinum
823.90
(-1.13)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1962.01
(+0.87)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1920 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2525 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3758 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2698 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo