India’s Modi agrees to attend BRICS leaders summit in SA

Sudhi Ranjan Sen
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Julien De Rosa / Pool / AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Africa to attend the summit of BRICS leaders this month, ending speculation that the head of the world’s most-populous nation was planning virtual meetings. 

Modi spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and accepted the invitation to visit Johannesburg for the meeting of the heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, according to a statement issued by the Indian government. 

There was speculation that Modi may not visit Johannesburg. India isn’t comfortable with him holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while a border dispute remains unresolved, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. 

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will participate at the gathering virtually, avoiding the risk of possible arrest on a warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes if he travels to South Africa, which is a member of the tribunal.

The grouping, which represents more than 42% of the world’s population, is likely to make a pronouncement on the enlargement of the group when they meet between 22 and 24 August. China favors a rapid expansion of the bloc, which will require consensus among its members. But India and Brazil want guidelines to be framed before expanding the group.


