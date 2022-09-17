17m ago

add bookmark

India's rice export ban, tariff could see prices in SA rise over next few months, experts warn

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 20% tariff imposed on exports of white and brown rice is a source of worry as SA will incur an additional expense of 20% tax when importing rice.
The 20% tariff imposed on exports of white and brown rice is a source of worry as SA will incur an additional expense of 20% tax when importing rice.
Getty Images
  • India has banned the export of broken rice and hit exports of white and brown rice with a 20% tariff.
  • SA is a net importer of rice and India is its second-largest source.
  • Two agriculture economists foresee that, unless some mitigating factors take place globally, SA consumers could see the price of rice rise in the next few months.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the News 24 Business front page.

India's ban on the export of broken rice and a 20% tariff imposed on exports of white and brown rice could lead to potential price hikes for South African consumers, experts have warned.

And while there are mitigating factors likely to keep the increases in check, SA isn't out of the woods.

India is SA's second-biggest supplier of rice, with about 70% of the country's rice is imported from Thailand. There are still large supplies of rice in the global market.

Moreover, a fraction of the rice imported by SA in 2021 was broken rice.

For now, agriculture economist Wandile Sihlobo of Agbiz foresees a mild potential uptick in local price reactions.

But agriculture economist Thabile Nkunjana of the National Agricultural Marketing Council warns that instabilities in the world grain market could have an impact.

Mitigating factors would include rice prices from other exporters not significantly increasing, their production noticeably increasing, and the drought concerns in India not significantly affecting rice production.

But prices in Thailand – SA's biggest supplier – could be pushed up. And then there is the likely impact of import taxes on consumers.

"Only 2% of the rice imported by South Africa in 2021 was broken rice so there shouldn't be any concern about India banning broken rice exports. However, the Indian ban on broken rice is likely to push prices of Thailand and other rice exporters up," says Nkunjana. 

"However, the 20% tariff imposed on exports of white and brown rice is a source of worry as SA will incur an additional expense of 20% tax when importing rice. Those costs are likely to be passed on to the general public in the following few months unless government incentivises importers or have reserves to assist vulnerable consumers when food prices surge."

Due to favourable weather, South Africa is predicted to have a bountiful supply of food grains this season, which will help keep local food prices lower.

But because South Africa has little influence on international markets due to its low influence, rising global prices could still have an impact on local consumer prices.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiasouth africariceimportsagriculture
Rand - Dollar
17.61
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,675.40
0.0%
Silver
19.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.00
0.0%
Platinum
910.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.35
+0.6%
Top 40
60,014
-1.6%
All Share
66,584
-1.5%
Resource 10
61,433
-0.5%
Industrial 25
81,582
-2.3%
Financial 15
14,458
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review

14 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell my house and buy a new one, but I'm in debt review
MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?

10 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm in financial trouble. Can I get a loan from my provident fund?
MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?

07 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo