Inflation dips for second consecutive month post lockdown

Anathi Madubela
Ter illustrasie. Foto: Getty Images/Gallo Images
Ter illustrasie. Foto: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Annual consumer price inflation dipped slightly for September and was down to 3% from 3.1% in August, according to Stats SA.

This falls within the target range of between 3% to 6% set by the Reserve Bank. However, this is the second consecutive decrease since an up-pick in July.

The main contributors to September's print were food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased by 3.9% year-on-year; housing and utilities which grew by 2.8% year-on-year; and miscellaneous goods and services-  a category that includes things like personal care, financial services and insurance, which increased by 6.5%

On a month-on-month basis the CPI index increased by 0,2% for September.

Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions predicted that "local CPI is expected to remain at the lower end of the target band."

