1h ago

add bookmark

Inflation expectations rise to above 6%, with another rate hike expected this month

accreditation
Prinesha Naidoo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The South African Reserve Bank in Pretoria.
The South African Reserve Bank in Pretoria.
Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

South African inflation expectations rose for the next two years, affirming predictions that the central bank will extend its most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in at least two decades.

Average inflation expectations for the year increased to 6.1% in the fourth quarter from 5.9% previously, according to a survey conducted by the Stellenbosch-based Bureau for Economic Research. The rate of price growth for 2024 is now seen climbing to 5.6% from 5.3%, according to participants in the poll of analysts, business people, labour unions and households conducted.  


All social groups revised their forecasts upward since the previous survey, the BER said Monday in a statement published on its website. Average five-year inflation expectations rose to 5.5% from 5.4%, it said. 

The survey was conducted between November 21 and December 8, before the national energy regulator approved electricity price increases of 18.65% and 12.74% for the next two years, a decision that will put upward pressure on inflation.  

The South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee targets price growth in a band of 3% to 6% and prefers to anchor expectations close to the midpoint of that range. The rate of price growth, spurred by the worst global inflation shock in a generation, has breached the target ceiling for seven consecutive months.

The bank lifted borrowing costs by 75 basis points for a third straight meeting to 7% in November, when Governor Lesetja Kganyago affirmed the commitment to taming the “monster of inflation.” The aim of policy is to anchor price-growth expectations more firmly around the target midpoint and to “increase confidence of attaining the inflation target more sustainably over time,” he said at the time.

With inflation predicted to slow and the benchmark interest rate at 7% — higher than the year-end 2025 level that the central bank’s quarterly projection model, which the MPC uses as a guide, suggests it should be — the Reserve Bank is predicted to slow the pace of hikes. Forward rate agreements used to speculate on borrowing costs show traders are fully pricing in a 25 basis-point hike for the MPC decision scheduled for January 26.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
interest ratesinflation
Rand - Dollar
16.98
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.38
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.82
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,915.66
-0.4%
Silver
24.23
-0.2%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,047
-0.2%
All Share
79,168
-0.2%
Resource 10
78,199
-0.5%
Industrial 25
99,627
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,158
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo