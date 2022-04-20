1h ago

add bookmark

Inflation hits 5.9% as fuel prices spike

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)

Annual consumer price inflation rose to 5.9% in March from 5.7% in February, driven in large part by fuel price hikes.

This was slightly lower than expected - economists polled by Reuters forecast a 6% increase. The latest inflation number also remains within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target range.

Source: Statistics SA

The monthly change in the index was 1.0% in March, up from 0.6% in February, Statistics SA reported.

Transport prices increased by 14.3% year-on-year, with fuel prices up by more than 7% between February and March. Compared to a year ago, petrol prices were 33% more expensive, and diesel 35% pricier.

However, flood inflation softened in March, with the annual rate cooling from 6.4% to 6.2%.

Bread and cereal prices continued to climb, increasing by a monthly rate of 1.1% in March following a 2.4% spike in February. Meat, milk, eggs, and sugar-related products also increased.

But after strong price hikes for three months in a row, prices for oils and fats dipped by 0.1%. Still, despite a 0.7% decline in the price of sunflower oil from February to March, it is 27% more expensive than a year ago, Statistics SA notes.

Fruit and vegetable prices also edged lower in March.

Every year in March, Statistics SA includes the latest data on education fees in the inflation numbers. After dropping to a 30-year low of 4.1% in 2021, annual education inflation edged higher to 4.4% in 2022. Primary and secondary school fees increased by 4.5% and tertiary fees rose by 4.2%.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fuelinflationfood prices
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.60
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.29
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,946.50
-0.2%
Silver
24.98
-0.8%
Palladium
2,386.01
+0.3%
Platinum
975.73
-1.8%
Brent Crude
107.25
-5.5%
Top 40
67,058
+0.3%
All Share
74,079
+0.3%
Resource 10
82,072
-1.0%
Industrial 25
79,787
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,780
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo