Inflation inches up to 2.2% for June - Stats SA

Inflation for June has increased to 2.2%.
Getty Images

South Africa's headline consumer price inflation has inched up to 2.2% in June from 2.1% in May, Stats SA has announced. 

Inflation has been at 3% or under since April in the wake of the national lockdown. 

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said last week that the country's inflation is expected to remain contained over the next two years, despite concerns from some economists that SA is heading toward a deflation "danger zone".

"It is within target and it is closer to the midpoint of our inflation target range," he said. 

- Compiled by Jan Cronje 


