INTERVIEW | De Lille: Inherited messy Public Works needs credibility after infrastructure failures

Patricia de Lille says the government's 276 planned infrastructure projects need a credible project pipeline.

Infrastructure SA is a single-entry point for all infrastructure projects, which traces the stage for each project at all times.

She says these infrastructure ambitions cannot rely solely on the national fiscus and need private sector buy-in.

When a country announces that it plans on spending a tenth of its global domestic product on infrastructure investment during the course of a decade in a normal year, it is enough to give pause to any concerned observers.

However, in a year like 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to develop an Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which outlines infrastructure related interventions at the centre of South Africa's recovery.

These interventions include "aggressive infrastructure investment" to the tune of R2.3 trillion in 276 catalytic projects and R1 trillion in strategic infrastructure investments.

The person at the centre of seeing these through is Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.

However, while it is one thing for a global giant, like China or the United Kingdom, to usher in an economic reset with major infrastructure projects, South Africa is working with substantially less resources in a leaky system, where bureaucracy slows projects or leaves it incomplete.

De Lille told Fin24 she inherited a department in a mess, but she understood that one of her greatest tasks would be to ensure the department had a "credible end-to-end infrastructure project pipeline".

"We need to prepare a credible project pipeline. What was also missing in the past was the issue of project preparation. The lack of preparation led to many failures of infrastructure and that is why you find incomplete projects littered around the country," said De Lille.

De Lille said part of developing a better pipeline for projects was formulating a preparation protocol at the start of each project. For example, she said, in April her department asked all spheres of government and state entities for their data on all planned projects.

"We got 276 projects in the system throughout all spheres and entities. But we put those projects through a new strategic infrastructure methodology because if you plan the same way, you will always get old results," De Lille said.

Infrastructure planning institution

De Lille said the private sector helped the department to create Infrastructure SA (ISA) as a single-entry point for all infrastructure projects, which traces the stage for each project at all times.

ISA is responsible for administration, having drawn 25 to 40 technical skills from the private sector already.

"We know the construction industry has lost 14% of GDP and are in dire straits. In the Infrastructure Development Plan, we plan for government to contribute 10% of GDP towards infrastructure. We are currently sitting on 5.9%, which means we have a long way to go to get to 10%," she said.

De Lille said the overall target for 2030 was for 22% of GDP to go towards infrastructure projects, where the private sector contributes 15% and the government produces the rest.

"That would make infrastructure the flywheel of the economy," she said.

The minister said it was clear to her that, during this process, South Africa's infrastructure ambitions could not rely solely on the national fiscus because the fiscus is in bad shape. This meant that business would have to come to the party.

"We put all of those projects through the new methodology to determine whether they are bankable or not. Out of that process, we found only 50 projects where feasibility and planning were done. Even though most of these plans were there, there was no budget for them," she said.

With this in mind, De Lille says, ISA was developed to coordinate the many stages of project development, as well as reach development banks, multilateral institutions and pension funds, which came into the picture as the government continues to seek out funding and partnerships.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa had the infrastructure symposium with over 600 delegates and we secured R430 billion. We asked National Treasury about project preparation, so that we present implementable projects to the market. About R440 million was committed to market preparation, but that was not enough.

"We put 27 projects to fund for project preparation. We have a lot of plans and policies, but we are at a stage where we have to implement. In terms of implementing the Infrastructure Investment Plan, we also had to establish this department and we established ISA, which is headed by Kgosientso Ramokgopa," said De Lille.

Procurement and pensions

De Lille said, with R100 billion put aside for the next 10 years in the Infrastructure Fund at the Development Bank of Southern Africa, getting the private sector to put into the fund for blended investment was the next major goal.

"We need to look at the methodology of partnerships. Public private partnerships are just one methodology. Over the years, only 2% of infrastructure investment has been PPP. We are reviewing it because it is cumbersome and takes a lot of time. The only good example of PPP is Gautrain," she said.

De Lille said the government could consider build-operate and transfer as another methodology, along with build-operate-own and transfer, as public-private partnerships have not produced enough results over the years to be the only option government considers.

De Lille said the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan's proposed amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act and Section 12 J of the Tax Act, that deals with SME investment, were ways in which more funding could be unlocked for infrastructure.

"We are aware about the proposed amendments. Pension funds are interesting in terms of putting money into long-term projects. Ramaphosa has a special unit looking at reforms, called Vulindlela. They have been tasked with driving the long-standing reforms and this legislation is one of them," she said.

De Lille also said the Public Finance Management Act amendments needed to be expedited, and it included considerations for the complexities that have stalled and delayed infrastructure projects in the past.

Get infrastructure procurement clean

De Lille said the department would have to ensure consequence management is realised internally to ensure that officials have the ability and capacity to meet its targets efficiently and transparently.

"An anti-corruption strategy will also underpin this plan. We are working with the SIU, private sector and civil society. There is a big trust deficit because of corruption. We need to ensure and show that we hold the delinquent to account," said De Lille.

In the first Cabinet meeting of November, De Lille announced that an infrastructure-focused anti-corruption structure would be established to enforce ethical management of infrastructure contracts.

De Lille said another target she had for the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure would be to ensure the department earns a clean audit or an unqualified audit opinion from the office of the Auditor-General in 2021, after it received a qualified audit again this year.

This year's audit saw the department incur R423 million in irregular expenditure, and R261 million in unauthorised expenditure.

The Beitbridge border project alone made the department incur R23.6 million in irregular expenditure.