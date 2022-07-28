1h ago

add bookmark

Irvin Jim accuses Saftu leaders of trying to 'sabotage' Numsa's interdicted congress

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa secretary-general Irvin Jim. Photo: Gallo Images
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa secretary-general Irvin Jim. Photo: Gallo Images
  • National Union of Metalworkers of SA general-secretary Irvin Jim has called leaders of its umbrella organisation, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), arrogant.
  • He accused Saftu of campaigning in Numsa regions for leadership that was opposed to the incumbent leaders.
  • On the same night that Numsa appealed the interdict on its congress, Jim was re-elected unopposed as general-secretary.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

General-secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) Irvin Jim has accused the leadership of the union's umbrella federation, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) accusing its leaders of trying to influence, and even sabotage its national congress.

Jim was tabling his secretariat report before Numsa members at the union's interdicted national congress on Wednesday evening. Later that evening he was re-elected unopposed as the union's secretary-general.

Numsa held its congress despite a Labour Court interdict ordering the union to lift the suspensions of members and ensure it can hold a congress consistent with its own constitution before proceeding. Numsa's appeal against the ruling was heard on an urgent basis at the Labour Court on Wednesday.

READ | Numsa's lawyers say special meeting will solve issues, allow congress to go ahead

The first Labour Court case was initiated by Numsa's second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse, who wanted her suspension overturned. She said she was suspended to keep her from running for Numsa president at the congress. Andrew Chirwa ran for the position unopposed and was elected.

In May, Ntlokotse was elected Saftu president at the federation's congress. This means she works alongside Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, who has openly criticized Numsa's leadership and disagrees with Jim on whether Saftu should align itself with a political party.

Jim said the relationship between Saftu and its biggest member union, Numsa, had become so fraught that the federation was working to undermine the leadership of the union.

"We never thought that ahead of a Numsa congress, this movement that we catalysed, we would be undermined. The Labour Court is hearing our appeal tonight. The leadership of Saftu has been reckless and arrogant. When you talk about interference, they look to do as they please," said Jim.

READ | Chaos looms as Numsa delegates arrive for interdicted congress

Jim said Saftu national office bearers claimed collective unity of its affiliates but does not consult with affiliates before taking positions publicly. He slammed Saftu's leadership as arrogant and accused Ntlokotse of trying to sabotage Numsa and its congress.

"Ahead of this conference, Numsa was actively campaigning in regions to put up the leadership they wanted ahead of the Numsa congress. We were looking at Ruth in her eyes during meetings as she was planning to sabotage us," Jim said.

Ntlokose told Fin24 that she did not wish to speak on behalf of Safta as they have not met to discuss Jim's comments. Vavi could not be immediately reached for comment.

While Jim was delivering his secretariat report to the congress, the Labour Court heard arguments from the union in its appeal against the previous ruling. Labour Court Judge Graham Moshoana is expected to rule on Numsa's application for leave to appeal on Thursday morning.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
numsaruth ntlokotsezwelinzima vaviirvin jimlabour courtcape townconference
Rand - Dollar
16.69
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.31
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,743.64
+0.5%
Silver
19.36
+1.4%
Palladium
2,083.50
+2.6%
Platinum
899.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,791
+1.3%
All Share
69,282
+1.3%
Resource 10
63,626
+3.2%
Industrial 25
85,181
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,331
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo