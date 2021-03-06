WATCH LIVE | ISS & News24 seminar: Is a social compact key to saving SA's economy?

5h ago

Friday 5 March marked exactly one year since the coronavirus pandemic first reached our shores.

Covid-19 has disrupted South Africa's economy, adding further pressure to a country that has, since 2014, seen a decline in average incomes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet have been lambasted for their lack of leadership in unlocking growth. Business and civil society often call for a social compact as a prerequisite for economic growth, but the African National Congress seems to be moving away from the key policies that could make an inclusive approach possible.

Drawing on the ISS' work that models improvement in the use of evidence-based economic policies, this seminar will examine the notion of a social compact and whether it can unlock growth in South Africa.

Hosted by Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, Head, Special Projects, ISS, the speakers will consist of:

  • Jakkie Cilliers, Chairperson of the ISS Board of Trustees and Head of African Futures & Innovation, ISS;
  • Moeletsi Mbeki, Deputy Chairman, South African Institute of International Affairs;
  • Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, Director, Project Management, Mistra, South Africa.

Join us for the live event on Tuesday 9 March 2021 at 15:00 on News24.

This event is co-hosted by the Institute for Security Studies and News24.

The seminar is funded by the Hanns Seidel Foundation.  

