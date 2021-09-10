54m ago

add bookmark

It's a rand-emic: SA has less money for food, cuts down on driving, survey finds

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africans are spending less money on food and petrol.
South Africans are spending less money on food and petrol.
Getty Images

A new survey by Santam shows that 81% of South African respondents reported a negative impact on their finances.

Some 60% suffered financial losses due to being unable to work or contribute to household finances, while their household expenses increased. More than 80% used savings to see them through, while almost a fifth borrowed money from friends and relatives.

The 2020/21 Santam Insurance Barometer interviews almost 1 000 consumers, intermediaries, and companies, and found that only 1% of respondents cancelled their short-term insurance policies, while 2% switched to a different insurer.

The respondents gave some details about ways they curbed their expenses during the pandemic:

  • 59% reduced restaurant outings and food takeaways
  • 45% reduced their travel and petrol, clothing, footwear, accessories expenditure
  • 33% cut hobbies, sports and gym expenditure
  • 28% reduce groceries
  • 23% cancelled TV subscriptions
  • 19% reduced domestic travel
  • 15% lowered their cellphone contract
  • 10% reduced their repayment of debt
  • 10% cut school fees

Santam's research showed that over 97% of large corporates have been working from home, while two-thirds of staff of other commercial businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worked remotely.

With more people working from home, Santam found that the average consumer is now driving 90km per week, down from 162km before the pandemic.

The survey also found that 16% of consumers upgraded their computers and connectivity to enable them to work from home. Three in four people reported an increase in their use of technology.

"This change in behaviour was evident in Santam's claims experience – while there was a notable rise in buildings and household content claims, this was offset by a significant decline in motor vehicle claims, which normally accounts for a significant share of personal insurance claims," said Andrew Coutts, Santam's head of intermediated distribution.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spendingsantambudget
Rand - Dollar
14.12
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.70
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,793.97
-0.0%
Silver
24.05
+0.1%
Palladium
2,195.00
+0.7%
Platinum
977.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
71.45
-1.6%
Top 40
58,288
+0.5%
All Share
64,419
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,725
+0.7%
Industrial 25
82,097
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,868
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
30% - 423 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
37% - 513 votes
Above R15/$
33% - 463 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?

08 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo