35m ago

add bookmark

It’s now illegal to buy fuel in a container in SA

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Food and petrol queues in Kloof in Durban on Tuesday morning.
Food and petrol queues in Kloof in Durban on Tuesday morning.
Supplied

As South Africa faces looming fuel shortages, government has just announced that it’s now illegal for motorists to buy petrol and diesel in a container.

On Thursday morning, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced new regulations that prohibit retail sales of petroleum products to members of the public in portable containers.

In a statement, the department said the temporary closure of the Sapref (Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries) refinery in Durban - the largest crude oil refinery in South Africa - will have a ripple effect across the national supply chain for petroleum products.

The refinery processes 24 000 tons of crude per day and produces 2.7 billion litres of petrol per year.

Due to riots affecting Sapref's supply routes, the refinery has been closed.

In parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, motorists are now scrambling to find fuel - with long queues outside petrol stations, and limits imposed on how much each customer can buy. 

“The DMRE assures the nation that while there are challenges with regards the movement of petroleum products to some parts of the country, there is sufficient product and government is working to secure the movement of all petroleum product. Thus, South Africans are discouraged from panic buying and hoarding, as this action will exacerbate the current challenges,” the department said in a statement. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapreffuelpetrolunrest
Rand - Dollar
14.53
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.10
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,831.95
+0.2%
Silver
26.32
+0.3%
Palladium
2,811.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,145.53
+1.2%
Brent Crude
74.76
-2.3%
Top 40
61,563
-0.3%
All Share
67,725
-0.3%
Resource 10
67,497
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,729
-0.0%
Financial 15
12,838
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
20% - 328 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 1146 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
12% - 207 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo