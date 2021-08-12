It's official: Mantashe issues new rules allowing 100 MW licence exemption

The rules allowing licence exemptions for the generation and operation of 100 MW of power have been gazetted by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Amendments to schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act, which enable the change, were published on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in June announced that the licence threshold would be lifted from 1 MW to 100 MW, in a bid to bolster energy security. At the time, he said the additional energy supply would help reduce the burden on power utility Eskom.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

