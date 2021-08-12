18m ago

It's official: Mantashe issues new rules allowing 100 MW licence exemption

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24

The rules allowing licence exemptions for the generation and operation of 100 MW of power have been gazetted by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Amendments to schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act, which enable the change, were published on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in June announced that the licence threshold would be lifted from 1 MW to 100 MW, in a bid to bolster energy security. At the time, he said the additional energy supply would help reduce the burden on power utility Eskom.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

