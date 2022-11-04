It's over: Lesufi scraps e-tolls

The decade-long fight to resist e-tolls is over.

The Gauteng government will take over a portion of debt and maintenance costs.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi says he will consult on a new revenue model.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says e-tolls will be scrapped as soon as the necessary processes to conclude an agreement with the National Treasury is complete.



Lesufi said the provincial government will consult citizens on new proposals to raise revenue to pay for the cost of Gauteng's freeways, but it will definitely not involve e-tolls.

Lesufi was briefing journalists in Johannesburg on Friday on the announcement made by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last week that the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) will take over responsibility for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Programme, including the repayment of some of the debt and future maintenance costs.

He said:

"Whatever financial revenue model we use, e-tolling will not be one of them. We are going to consult people on the revenue model."

The imposition of e-tolls on 201km of Gauteng highways after a multibillion-rand upgrade for the 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup has been very unpopular, and the Gauteng ANC regards it as one of the reasons the party has lost support in the province. There has been widespread defiance of the e-toll system, with only a small minority of road users paying e-tolls.

However, Lesufi said the province did support "the user pays principle", implying that there would be some cost to bear by road users in the revenue model.

For whom the bell e-tolls

The Treasury's precondition for handing over the GFIP and, with it, the fate of e-tolls, to the province includes that GPG take over 30% of the R43 billion debt and future maintenance costs. Lesufi said he believes maintenance costs to be in the region of R6 billion a year. Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said the maintenance costs were in the region of R2 billion per annum for the next three years.

Lesufi said: "It is not an ideal solution but we cannot have this hanging over us any longer… there is a price to pay and it is not a cheap price."

For the deal to stick, an agreement between Treasury and the GPG must be concluded before 31 December. The agreement must include a revenue-raising model and an agreement on what to do with the R28 billion of debt accumulated by road users. It is only after this agreement is signed and the toll roads are "undeclared" that Sanral's legal obligation to collect tolls will end.

Lesufi said the province's suggestions to raise revenue for the GFIP included securing agreement from Treasury to extend the repayment of the debt over a period of 20 years or more; requesting an increased allocation of funds from the national government for road maintenance; selling some of the land parcels owned by the province; as well as possibly raising further revenue from charges such as motor vehicle, licences, liquor licenses, gambling licences or for outdoor advertising.

He said while fuel levies, charged by national government, were still on the table for Gauteng, the province was "reluctant" to go that route. "But we understand it is part of the discussion."

Lesufi thanked the opponents of e-tolls, including Cosatu, the SACP and lobby group OUTA.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage said: "OUTA welcomes the premier's statement that e-tolls will not be used as a mechanism to finance whatever portion of the debt that Gauteng is being asked to pick up. We look forward to engaging with Premier Lesufi on his consultation process on what the extent of the debt is that they should commit to and how it will be paid."

However, he warned that complete transparency from Sanral all the all costs of GFIP was essential. OUTA disputes Treasury's claim that the outstanding debt is as high as R43 billion.



